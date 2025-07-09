Junior Text Producer to global fashion company!
Join our client, a leader in the fashion industry, and contribute to creating engaging product copy. Be part of a collaborative team that values innovation and excellence in marketing communications. Apply now and start in August!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Text Producer, you will play a key role in shaping the voice of one of the leading brands in the fashion industry. In this role, you'll be responsible for creating compelling, high-quality product copy that captures attention and drives engagement across a range of marketing platforms. Working closely with a dynamic and collaborative team, you'll ensure consistency in brand messaging while aligning with legal and ethical standards. Your content will be instrumental in supporting the company's sales and marketing objectives by making products come to life through words.
You'll also take part in maintaining and evolving the brand's tone of voice and contribute to continuous improvements in content strategy. This role is ideal for someone with a sharp eye for detail, a passion for fashion, and a deep understanding of how words influence consumer behavior.
This is a consultancy assignment through us at Academic Work, starting in August and initially running until the end of March 2026, with a possibility of extension.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Write engaging and accurate product copy for various marketing platforms, including websites, mobile applications, and external media campaigns.
• Deliver high-quality master versions of product copy on schedule, ensuring consistency with brand tone and messaging.
• Coordinate and manage the translation process for product copy across multiple markets.
• Ensure all product descriptions comply with marketing best practices, legal standards, and ethical guidelines while effectively supporting sales objectives.
• Develop and maintain comprehensive copywriting guidelines, including tone of voice, SEO optimization, and platform-specific requirements.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in Written Communication, Marketing, Journalism, or related field
• Basic knowledge of textile materials and fashion terminology
• Excellent written communication skills with attention to detail
• Proficiency in English, both written and verbal
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with SEO principles
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Proactive
• Team player
• Detail-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
