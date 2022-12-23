Junior support and sales associates Internship
2022-12-23
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för studenter och juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning söker vi nu:
Hopsworks is a data platform for machine learning. We have built the world's first Enterprise Feature Store along with an advanced machine learning (ML) platform.
We make Artificial Intelligence (AI) work at scale, and we are convinced that feature stores are the keystone to the next generation of machine learning infrastructure.
We are an engineering and data-centric platform, we love data, and we eat code for breakfast.
What is the job about:
As a company selling an Enterprise Software Product, a lot of our customers and prospects live and communicate with us through various channels, including social media.
We are recruiting hands-on support and sales associates with a great capacity for online presence and communication with internal teams and prospects.
In short, we are looking for somebody who is able to communicate effectively via digital channels and can learn to use automation tools for outreach via social media.
What will you do:
Search (30%)
Curate and list potential prospects,
Augment existing lists of contacts,
Maintain and improve a suite of tools for automation and prospecting,
Actively identify new potential target segments.
Contact and convert (70%)
Qualify in and out potential prospects
Always-on outbound activity (emails, outreach on social)
Other
We are a small but efficient team, and we are cross-functional. You can focus on your job to perfection, but you can also participate (and we would love it) in the wider efforts in improving and extending our sales, marketing, and product efforts.
What you are good at :
A solid understanding of communication online, notably LinkedIn,
Solid copywriting skills are a plus,
Hubspot, automation, and mailing tools are also a plus,
Good organization skills,
Learning; this is an entry-level position, and all the above can be learned with motivation.
Strong command of the English language is Mandatory.
What you get:
We provide Gym benefits.
You get to work in a fast-paced field with pretty nice people (some might even argue that we are the best of people).
Hybrid work possibility. We prefer regular presence at the office to get to know each other, but if you do your job well from a cave in Antarctica once in a while, we are ok with it.
Your origin does not matter to us, this is a multicultural company, and we have over 20 nationalities. Feel welcome to bring new food recipes.
