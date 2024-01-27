Junior Software Engineer
2024-01-27
About Redeploy Run
At Redeploy Run, we specialize in helping our customers with platform engineering and operations. Our mission is to liberate businesses from operational and infrastructural complexities, speeding up the delivery of applications and business value while fast-tracking cloud adoption.
With our 'Ready-to-Run' platform products, including Technology Platforms and Industry Cloud Platforms, we empower IT departments to effortlessly establish and manage infrastructure and governance with ease. These platforms are equipped with self-service options, policies, tools and processes to minimize IT department involvement and allow developers to use appropriate technology for each specific function.
We are now expanding our product team with a Junior Software Engineer. Join us in a fast-paced environment where you will get to collaborate with some of the most brilliant minds in the field and contribute to the evolution of our platforms with your expertise in cloud infrastructure and programming.
About the Role
As a Junior Software Engineer at Redeploy Run, you play a key role in developing and refining our platform products. Leverage the capabilities of Azure and AWS, working on:
Platform Product Development: Assist in the design, development, and enhancement of scalable platform products on Azure and AWS.
Infrastructure as Code with Terraform: Learn and apply Terraform for efficient provisioning and management of Azure resources.
Programming: Develop high-quality, efficient, and scalable code under the mentorship of experienced engineers.
DevOps: Participate in the implementation and maintenance of DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines using tools like GitHub Actions.
Kubernetes Management: Gain experience in leveraging Kubernetes for orchestrating containerized applications.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work collaboratively with product management, operations, and other teams to integrate and deploy platform features seamlessly.
Innovation and Continuous Learning: Stay updated with emerging trends in cloud computing and DevOps, actively contributing to the application of new techniques and improvements.
Mentorship and Team Collaboration: Benefit from guidance and mentorship, fostering a culture of learning, innovation, and excellence.
To be considered for the role, we see that you come with the following experiences and skills:
Basic understanding of cloud infrastructure and programming concepts.
Eagerness to learn and contribute to platform development.
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.
Who are you?
Passionate about solving challenging problems in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment
A positive person by nature and have a passion for what you do, putting teamwork and collaboration above all else
Confident in yourself and your own abilities, but also open to learning new things and embracing new challenges
How to Apply
If you're ready to launch your career and make a meaningful impact on organizations through your passion for cloud infrastructure and programming, then don't hesitate to send in your application by hitting the apply button.
