Junior Software Developer
2023-02-01
A3P Biomedical is in an exciting phase to enable Stockholm3 algorithm as a Software-as-a-Service for laboratories globally. The Stockholm3 test has already proven to be superior to other tests with clinical evidence from more than 75,000 men, published in leading journals.
We are currently strengthening our Software Solution team with a Software Developer. You will be a member of our development team and your work will contribute to significantly reducing the mortality of prostate cancer, one of the world's most common cancers.
Main responsibilities
Develop software products for external & internal usage e.g., risk score equation software to calculate a risk score for prostate cancer or products to process results in the laboratory.
Maintenance of developed software products, including troubleshooting and support.
Your qualifications
We believe that you have a university degree (4-5 years) in IT, software development, bioinformatics or similar. In addition, you might have a few years experience in relevant roles but that is not a must. Good skills are needed in communication, interpersonal effectiveness, and documentation. As the company is evolving rapidly it is important that you have a positive attitude towards both legacy and change.
Basic Qualifications
C#.NET 6 (cross platform)
SQL
GitHub
Understanding software design patterns and IT architecture
Optional/Preferred Qualifications
Docker
Automated testing (we are using xUnit)
Web API
DevOps: Continuous integration/continuous delivery, GitHub actions &/or Azure Pipelines
Python
Web development for front-end: JavaScript, HTML, CSS
Message queue e.g., RabbitMQ
Web framework e.g., React
Cloud service e.g., Azure
Elastic Stack
Kubernetes
VB (mainly for maintenance of older products e.g., LIMS)
Power BI
Experience from regulated business e.g., medical device
