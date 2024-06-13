Junior Sales and First Line Support with LCA knowledge
Meet a Group international AB / Kundservicejobb / Malmö Visa alla kundservicejobb i Malmö
2024-06-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Do you want to make a lasting impact on our clients and stakeholders by providing excellent guidance and support during the development, publication, and use of Environmental Product Declarations (EPD)? Are you proficient with digital tools and knowledgeable about LCA and/or EPDs? If so, we want to hear from you!
For this junior position as our new Sales and First Line Support with foundational LCA knowledge, we value both your current competencies and your potential for growth, and we offer training to further develop your expertise. If this piques your interest, read on about this exciting opportunity to join the EPD Secretariat and contribute to our ongoing growth and success.
About the role
EPD International AB, a fully owned subsidiary of IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, enables organizations worldwide to publish third-party verified and comparable sustainability data. By publishing Environmental Product Declarations (EPD), our clients increase the life-cycle transparency of their products and services, supporting decision-making in favor of the planet.
Core Responsibilities
As part of EPD International AB, you will strengthen our market and sales team with a focus on:
Managing incoming stakeholder inquiries - 1st line (basic) support
Developing into a 2nd line expert on LCA/EPD inquiries (advanced LCA knowledge)
Supporting and managing our EPD approval and publication procedure in the EPD Portal
Assisting in the development, provision, and upkeep of new digital platforms, such as online training.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you should have:
A BA in environmental studies, LCA, or sustainability
Experience as a (junior) project manager
Initial experience in life cycle thinking, with a keen interest in deepening your LCA knowledge for EPD
High-level proficiency in English (minimum B level)
Proficiency with digital tools - a quick learner of digital solutions, adopting and configuring them to support daily work practices
Experience working in an agile environment
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who:
is proactive, curious, and a fast learner
works in a structured, process, and solutions-oriented manner
is empathetic and enjoys engaging with various stakeholders in the different steps of EPD development and usage
is a strong team player has the ambition to make a positive impact on the world and support the planet
We place great emphasis on your personal characteristics.
What we offer
Please note that the successful applicant will sign the employment contract with IVL. At IVL and EPD International AB, we work in a creative and developmental environment where everyone has significant responsibility and ample opportunities for personal and professional growth. As an IVL employee, you will join a workplace that values diversity, collaboration, innovation, and commitment. Enjoy a vibrant community with activities such as sports clubs, art associations, social events, and more, in our activity-based offices. At IVL, you can truly put your sustainability commitment into practice!
Welcome with your application
Apply with your CV by pressing "Apply here". Evaluation of applications and interviews will be conducted throughout the application period.
We kindly but firmly ask external recruitment companies and salespeople not to contact us for sales of additional adds or services. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8746631