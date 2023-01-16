Junior Quality and Regulatory Consultant to Life Science Team in Malmö
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2023-01-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about and experienced in quality management and regulatory affairs related life science? Join us and get the future you want!
Capgemini Engineering is in a global leading position within innovation, development and engineering. Together with our partners we are facing exciting challenges whilst creating the future. Our team is taking the efficiency, quality and compliance of our partners to the next level in order to develop smarter products and become an even stronger player within the life science industry.
Our offer
By offering exciting opportunities of career development you can get the future you want.
Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment that is characterized by innovation. As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. We deliver, together with our global centers of expertise, solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-ups. As a junior consultant, you are also given the opportunity to work closely in teams with more senior consultants to ensure your competence development.
We are driven by meeting the customer's needs and generating added value for the next generation of healthcare. In the Life Science Team in Malmö, we work mainly with medical devices, as Capgemini Engineering Sweden is certified under ISO 13485.
Your Role
As a consultant in our life science team, you will be working with quality management and/or regulatory affairs in development projects related to medical devices. In many of our client assignments, our consultants work in teams provided to the client by Capgemini Engineering - but in close collaboration with employees of the client. You may be working in accordance with Capgemini Engineering's processes for design control and project management as well as with applicable standards, legislations and client-specific processes in order to ensure quality assured activities and documentation throughout the design and development process.
You as an individual are self-driven, prestige-less and a team-player. You find the consultant role interesting and thrive in a varied environment where changes sometimes take place with abrupt changes.
Your Profile
You have:
- A degree in engineering, a master of science, pharmacy degree or similar,
- Some experience from working in the life science industry ,
- Some experience in working with the MDR, ISO 13485 and/or GMP is meritorious,
- The ability to communicate fluently in spoken and written English, and
- A passion for pharmaceuticals and/or medical devices.
You as a person are:
- Curious and motivated by exciting challenges,
- A person who takes initiatives, is flexible and thrives in a dynamic environment,
- A person who finds it easy to cooperate and communicate with different groups of people,
- Genuinely interested in technology and problem solving, and
- Driven by challenges and personal development.
About Us
Capgemini Engineering is one of the world's leading consultant companies within R&D. We are part of Capgemini Group with around 350 000 employees globally. In Scandinavia, our main areas of business are Industry, Automotive, Life Science and the Public Sector. Together with our global centers of expertise, we deliver solutions to both global clients and local start-up companies.
Based on the needs of the client, we provide competence, complete project teams and services. We always adapt our solutions and services to the client's organization and challenges.
Our organization is characterized by a team spirit atmosphere and leaders whose main focus is to support the consultants in their projects - all in line with our core values Ambition & Care. We actively work to promote participation by regularly organizing team breakfasts and lunches, after works, sport events and other fun activities!
We care about our employees, and to us it is important that all our employees have a close connection to their teams as well as team managers.
Application and Contact
Interviews are ongoing.
If you have questions or want more information, please contact our Talent Acquisition Partner Martin Svensson at martin.svensson@capgemini.com
We kindly refrain from contact with advertises and employment agencies in the recruitment process.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com Ersättning
Fast och rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531), https://capgemini-engineering.com/se/en/about-us/our-offices/ Arbetsplats
Capgemini Engineering AB Jobbnummer
7344766