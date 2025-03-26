Junior Project Manager to leading company in telecommunications industry!
2025-03-26
We are seeking a Project Manager for our client, a major player in the telecommunications industry, based in Lund. If you're interested in project management and working with cutting-edge technology, this is the role for you.
This role involves working with cutting-edge technology and leading the development of Radios and Transport products, including ASIC and FPGA development, and optimizing software development processes. The role will give you the opportunity to lead projects from the start to the goal line and engage contact with both internal and external stakeholders.
Work tasks
• Lead development, release, maintenance and quality assurance of the client's Radio Portfolio.
• Collaborate closely with other engineering units to ensure technology for future platforms and products.
• Manage large-scale projects.
• Drive project development from start to finish, ensuring scope, quality, time and cost are met.
• Foster collaboration across diverse disciplines and business functions.
• University degree (MSc or BSc) in a technical field such as electrical engineering.
• You have experience from project management within tech.
• You have experience in technical hardware products.
• Familiar with Agile and Lean methodologies.
• Skilled in building networks both internally and externally.
It is meritorious if you have
• Radio technology knowledge.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Social
• Responsible
