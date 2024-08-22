Junior Product Developer to H&M Men - 1 year temporary role
2024-08-22
Job Description
Working at H&M Men
At H&M Men you will be part of a fast pace environment and work with a current assortment for our customer - always with focus on fashion, quality, sustainability and the best price. Our ambition is the number one fashion destination, leading the change to a sustainable fashion future. Come join our amazing creative and dynamic team!
What you will be doing:
As a Junior Product Developer you will have an important role in the exciting and complex process of product development for the H&M Mens wear collections to be sold in all our global selling channels. Together with a tight team of senior product developers, product manager, planners, designers and pattern makers, you identify and develop collections according to current and upcoming global trends. It involves sample handling, admin and constantly overview, evaluate, follow up and make suggestions of further improvements. You will work with varied products and materials where ability to work fast to complex timelines and in a structured manner is crucial. You support the Senior Product Developer and are the important link between designers and planners throughout the entire product development process. You are part of daily operational tasks as well as involved in setting long-term goals for the team. We look for you with a passion for our Mens customer and trends as well as knowledge of production, materials and qualities.
Qualifications
Degree within textile and/or buying/product development
Work experience from fashion product development and/or fashion buying
Result-oriented and an entrepreneurial business mindset
Have a good sense of fashion, trends and passion for products
Highly structured and organized
Good negotiation and decision making skills
Humble and genuine team player with excellent communication skills
Able to work resiliently in an ever changing fast paced work environment
Curious mindset and constantly updated on global fashion trends
Additional Information
Are you ready to join our team?
This is a 1year temporary position, placed at our Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. If your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English latest by 4th Sep. At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process, therefore we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter/email with your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases.
For internal candidates, please remember to initiate the dialogue with your current manager before applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company information
The H&M Head Office is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where we design and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day. Good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to changes are essential. We have a sustainable mindset and always seek new ways to improve our sustainable working methods to achieve our goals.
