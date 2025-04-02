Junior Product Developer for big accessories at Womenswear H&M
2025-04-02
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Junior Product Developer for Big Accessories, you will play a key role in the exciting and dynamic process of creating women's collections sold worldwide. Working closely with a tight team, you will help identify and develop collections with a special focus on big accessories-including bags, gloves, belts, hats, and scarves-aligned with current and upcoming global trends.
This role offers the opportunity to work across multiple product groups, collaborating with a Product Manager, Designers and Planners throughout the development process. With a fast-paced workflow and many ongoing tasks, you will be involved in everything from sample handling to ensuring that collections are developed according to strategy, quality, and timeline.
Your main responsibility will be to support the Product Developer in creating the best products for our customers. Acting as a vital link between teams, you will drive the process forward and help ensure seamless coordination between different functions. This is a hands-on role where you will be involved in daily operational tasks while gaining valuable experience in a dynamic and global fashion environment.
WHO YOU ARE
Currently working as a Junior Product Developer
Educational background in textiles or product development
Strong passion for fashion, current and future trends
Deep interest in the women's customer, creating products, and a special enthusiasm for big accessories
Experience and competence in product development
Driven and ambitious, always striving for improvement
Structured and organized, with a proactive approach
Strong salesmenship, identifying opportunities for growth and profitability
A collaborative team player with a flexible and solution-oriented mindset
Always looking for opportunities, improvements, and smart solutions
WHO WE ARE
At the Womenswear Assortment, you will be part of a fast pace environment and work with a current assortment for our customer - always with focus on quality, sustainability, and the best price. You will contribute to making progress towards our vision - A loved women 's fashion destination, leading the change to a sustainable fashion future.
JOIN US
This is full-time temporary position for one year, placement in Stockholm and start as soon as possible. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV latest 8th of April. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying.) If you are currently in a permanent employment with H&M you will keep your permanent employment even if you take on a temporary position for a limited time.
Benefits:
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity:
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
