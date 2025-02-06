Junior Pattern Maker to H&M Women 's underwear & swimwear
2025-02-06
Job Description
Step into the world of women's fashion as a Junior Patternmaker! You'll support your team with technical components, creating patterns and amendments for women's underwear across multiple product categories. Your role includes driving fittings, managing and follow up the fit and sizes of our products. Collaborating with our global team to secure the fit of the products, that are sold worldwide through H&M's omni channels. This role demands high energy, creativity, and a solution orientated perspective.
This is an amazing opportunity to develop your patternmaking skills with a global team in a high-energy, fast-paced environment. You'll have the chance to grow in a dynamic setting.
This is a large range with many articles, so being a quick learner with good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to changes, is essential!
Main Responsibilities
In this role you focus on Women's underwear and swimwear and you support the Pattern Maker in their daily work with;
Support in pre-develop fit components to product team.
Support in product development with patterns, measurmentcharts, fittings and technical solutions.
Drive, handle and communicate the fit & size related topics in sample handling to all relevant stakeholders.
Maintain the customer focus to make sure fit and size for our products are consistent and quality is kept up to standard to keep and build the customers trust in the brand.
Follow-up your products.
Qualifications
Education & Experience: in patternmaking, ideally in underwear/swimwear and/or 1-2 years' experience as a Junior patternmaker.
Skills: Proficient in CAD for patternmaking, ideally Lectra Modaris; 3D CLO experience is a plus. Strong attention to details. Knowledge of technical solutions, function, fit and grading.
Passion: Genuine passion for women's fashion and trends, with a delicate, feminine, and romantic & clean design aesthetic.
Attributes: Strong communication and teamwork skills, highly organized, adaptable, and a quick learner with a positive attitude. Fluent in English (Swedish not required).
You excel at solving problems in a creative and business-oriented way and are passionate about shaping fit and delivering innovative technical solutions.
Additional Information
This is a temporary/permanent position of one year with the possibility to be prolonged at our Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV latest Feb 23rd. Interviews will be held continuously. For internal candidates, please remember to initiate the dialogue with your current manager before applying.
This position is based in Stockholm, to start in March 2024. You will report to the department Fit&Size Manager
Working at H&M Womenswear
At H&M Women's Assortment, we pride ourselves on being a beloved destination for women's fashion. We are dedicated to leading the change towards a sustainable fashion future. Our mission is to become industry leaders in creating irresistible products and collections
