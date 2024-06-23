Junior Legal Counsel - AML
Permian
is growing fast and is now looking for a Jr. Legal Counsel - AML to join the
team!
The position is perfect for anyone starting their career or who wishes to develop their career within an exciting area in Finance. In your role as Jr. Legal Counsel - AML, you will:
Develop your knowledge in Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") and Know Your Customer ("KYC") within the funds' sector and familiarise yourself with the different corporate structures which fund investors use.
Most importantly you will gain invaluable insight into the operational processes that take place in investment funds being a key part of the process i.e. that of reviewing and evaluating KYC documentation for clients and fund investors.
Support the legal team with ad-hock legal tasks such as drafting of contracts, regulatory investigations and other legal work as allocated to you from time to time.
The position is based in our Stockholm office and may require some travel to Oslo. You will be part of the advisory team that is responsible for risk, compliance and legal aspects in both Norway and Sweden. The split between AML and legal work is estimated to be 50% AML and 50% legal work.
The Junior Legal Counsel - AML is to report to the Head of Legal and Compliance who is based in Stockholm.
Qualifications and characteristics
You have a Swedish or Norwegian master's degree in law.
You are fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English
You are detailed and structured oriented.
Applications are processed continuously, and the position might be
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-17
