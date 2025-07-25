Junior Insight Consultant, Marketing & Brand management
Ipsos AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ipsos AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Through our ability to translate insights into concrete recommendations and strategies, we build close partnerships with our clients that help them do better business and make Ipsos the largest insight company in Sweden.
Your profile
Ipsos is looking for a newly graduated team player with focus on Marketing and Brand management, who is curious, structured and self-motivated with a creative approach to solving problems. You have a genuine interest in marketing and brands as well as in solving our clients' challenges. You are confident in new technologies where AI is the new normal. Using your analytical skills, you are able to work with data, create relevant output and draw conclusions and recommendations.You are not afraid to work hard to achieve goals. We are looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment where the context may change from one day to another. You have an easy time learning and are eager to work hands-on with all kinds of data and develop into a research consulting role with revenue responsibility.
Ipsos offer
As a Junior Insight Consultant you are involved in the entire work-flow in close collaboration with senior colleagues and clients e.g. project set-up, questionnaire construction, data analysis, report with recommendations and insights. You will ensure delivery according to given timeline and quality standards as well as client satisfaction.
Some more
• adequate university degree, Masters degree with Marketing and Brand management
• up to 2 years working experience
• fluent in expressing yourself in Swedish and English, both orally and in writing
• excellent skills in the Microsoft Office tool set. Ability to do high level number-crunching is essential.
• live and act our values on a daily base - Client first, Curiosity, Integrity, Collaboration & Entrepreneurial Spirit
• share our vision to become the largest Insights company in Sweden.
We will attach great importance to your personal qualities and to match the team. The position is full time, aiming for permanent position, however starting with 6 months probation period, location Stockholm office. Starting date and salary per agreement. Send your application to jobb@ipsos.com
asap, no later than August 13th. Applications are processed ongoing, and we reserve the right to end the recruitment process earlier if a preffered candidate has been identified. Apply now! For more info reach out to HRD pernilla.wrangdahl@ipsos.com Ersättning
Individuell lön enligt ök. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ipsos AB
(org.nr 556624-6954), https://www.ipsos.com/sv-se Jobbnummer
9437056