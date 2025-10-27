Junior Head of Finance - on the path to CFO at Single Technologies
Academic Work Sweden AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Junior Head of Finance - on the path to CFO
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and build a finance function in a scale-up with global potential? Single Technologies is now looking for a business-driven and strategic Head of Finance who wants to be part of a journey where you don't just influence - you help shape the future. This role is intended to evolve into a CFO position as the company grows. You'll be joining at a pivotal moment, as the company prepares for fundraising, international expansion, and scaling a technology that could transform the entire DNA market.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Single Technologies is one of Europe's most exciting deep tech scale-ups, operating at the intersection of DNA sequencing and AI. At Single Technologies, they don't polish yesterday's ideas - they rewrite the script. Their groundbreaking 3D method for DNA sequencing has transformative potential, unlocking AI's ability to understand biology through massive datasets.
As a junior Head of Finance, you'll play a key role in ensuring the company's financial stability and growth. You'll be part of the inner circle shaping the journey from cutting-edge research to global commercialization. To succeed, you need to be ready to grow into the CFO role as the company expands. You will own and develop the finance function, which currently consists of an office manager and an external accounting firm. Initially, your main focus will be to support and act as the hub for the fundraising team, led by the CEO. Core responsibilities include financial analysis and modeling, preparing pitch decks, and managing investor relations.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Your additional responsibilities will include:
• Building out the finance function (budgeting, reporting, planning, forecasting).
• Supporting fundraising processes and investor communications.
• Developing financial models and metrics for scaling and investment readiness.
• Managing financial reporting and ensuring accuracy and compliance.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Holds a completed Master's degree in Finance or Economics - ideally from KTH or Stockholm School of Economics.
• Has at least 2 years of direct or indirect relevant experience from fast-growing or complex industries (deep tech, PE, medtech, AI, or similar). Experience in raising capital - from investors, public funding, or other sources - is a strong plus.
• Has a solid understanding of financial analysis, planning, investor logic, budgeting, and forecasting.
• Is proficient in Excel and familiar with Fortnox.
• Communicates fluently in English - the company's working language.
To succeed in this role, you bring the following personal qualities: To thrive in this role, you are analytical, creative, and driven, with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. You combine structure with innovative thinking and have the courage to understand what it takes to move from disruptive potential to commercial success. You may have started your career in investment banking, management consulting, or in a tech, biotech, or AI company.. A genuine interest in technology and innovation is essential - Single Technologies develops an advanced product that requires curiosity and engagement.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about the company HERE. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15115369". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9575613