Junior Frontend developer to an exciting AI-company
2022-12-09
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för studenter och juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning söker vi nu:
Frontend developer to an exciting AI-company!
Voxo is on a fantastic journey - are you ready to join?
Voxo 's ambition is to multiply their employees greatly within the next two years which opens a lot of possibilities for their team members to advance quickly into more senior roles and positions. This role suits you who want to work with the newest tech stack and develop market leading audio AI! Voxo is soon the brand everyone will talk about - don 't miss this unique opportunity!
About Voxo
Voxo is a Swedish SaaS company with a state of the art voice intelligence platform. Voxo is based on more than five years of research and development around neural networks, ML and AI in collaboration with large Nordic and European enterprises and institutes. Voxo's main business area is to create smart insights from all conversations with the help of advanced analytics, machine learning and other technologies. Apart from their main platform they have developed an App that they plan to release later this year.
The last year Voxo have succeeded in multiplying revenues and increased clients massively and they are now planning to expand their operations in Sweden but also in the rest of the Nordics and soon Europe.
Team & role
Voxo have today 17 employees and three teams: Sales, Customer Success and Development. The tech-team in central Stockholm are three developers, one data analyst, one data scientist and one student.
We are now looking for a developer to join the tech-team to strengthen the team to work on their web-based platform. You will work closely with the product owner to implement new features directly facing customers. You will have large ownership of planning, building and iterating on features together with the rest of the tech team and product owner. You will have the possibilities to work hands-on with all steps of the pipeline including development, architecture, infrastructure, DevOps and automatization. Voxo 's tech stack is mainly:
Angular/TypeScript
Node.js
Java/Groovy
Python
Flutter for cross-platform mobile application development
Voxo offer you:
To work with the newest tech stack
Join a fantastic team with a unique product on a start-up journey
Opportunity to contribute with your technical expertise and influence Voxo 's progress
Great development opportunities in different roles
Great work-life balance
Possibility to work on-site, remote or hybrid
About you
We think that you have around two years' experience of development and a relevant education background. We will have a high focus on your personal traits and therefore see that you are a person who are a problem solver and cooperate to find a solution. We believe you have a broad tech interest and are curious to learn new technologies. Fluency in written and spoken English is a must. Proficiency in Swedish is desirable but not required.
Rewarding skills:
Experience in Angular or any reactive frameworks (like Vue, React or something)
Experience of working with AWS and REST api:s
Experience from working with Selenium, Playwright or similar
