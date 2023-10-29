Junior developer Java/C++/Python
Are you a developer, in the beginning of your career and ready to take the tech world by storm? New Minds is on the lookout for junior developers to our clients in Stockholm and Gothenburg!
How can you contribute?
Probably with a lot of things, but in the role as a developer, it is good if you recognize yourself in this:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or equivalent
Fluent in Swedish or English
Is a creative backend/embedded developer
Likes to take responsibility and is happy to take the lead when needed
Initiate your own development rather than waiting for someone else to do it
Knowledge of Java, C++, or Python
Eagerness to learn and adapt
What can we offer you?
New Minds is not a typical recruitment company; we like to think of ourselves as a personal link between you and your dream job. Whether you want to work as a programmer, project manager or tester, we at New Minds have the network, experience and desire to make your future exactly what you want it to be. We believe in building a strong team through activities like after works, summer parties and kick offs where you get to network and have fun with your New Minds colleagues.
Form of employment: 6-12 months via New Minds which turns into a permanent employment with the customer.
