Junior Designer to H&M Kids Young Girls 1 year temporary role
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-28
Job Description
Do you have a great passion for the Kids Young Girls' customer? Are you excited to join us on our ambitious journey creating the best ever elevated Young Girls' collections! Our customer is fashionable, highly trend sensitive, playful and creative and she always moves at fast pace towards new adventures. We expect you to be on the same page with her! You will work with different types of products on a daily basis, in a team with high ambitions and a supportive and positive spirit.
Key Responsibilities
As Junior Designer you support the Product designer in developing our collections for our dedicated Young Girls' customer 8 -14 years old. You will work with woven blouses, dresses and skirts, primarily focused on denim products. The work tasks are flat sketching, assist with fittings, producing and updating collection overviews and color charts and more. You work closely with the whole team, as well as with production and it is a great opportunity to develop from your current individual design level, whilst learning from our global team.
Qualifications
BA and/or MA degree in Fashion/Textile Design
1-2 years work experience as a JR Designer/Design Assistant for a commercial fashion brand
A true passion for and understanding of the H&M Kids Girls customer
Passion for fashion, its current and future trends
Work experience from denim products is meriting but not a must
Fluent in Adobe Creative Suite
CLO 3D is highly meriting
Loves working with commercial fashion
A team player who thrives working in diverse settings
Ability to work in a fast-paced and everchanging work environment
Strong communication skills
Very organized and structured
A strong self drive and can take own initiatives
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
This is a full time 1 year temporary position starting mid January 2025 at our H&M Head office in Stockholm working on site. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, please apply as soon as possible, latest by 10th November, with CV and relevant portfolio work, all documents should be in English (max 10mb/uploaded document). The portfolio should include a variety of projects each showing:
Fashion vision/mood boards
Full design process
Final collections/products
(only applications including design portfolio will be assessed)
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. If you are already an H&M employee: Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process..
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
