Junior Designer Mens Footwear & Bags/Belts - 12 months' temporary contract
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-10
Job Description
Are you a creative, passionate and professional Junior Designer with minimum two years' experience in footwear, and preferably also bags & belts, who wants to be a key contributor to developing our Mens collections?
We are looking for a Junior Designer who will be responsible for supporting the Product Designer in these product categories, mainly footwear, based at our head office in Stockholm.
Your main responsibility will be to assist the Product Designer as part of a team of Designers, Product Developers, Planners, Pattern Makers, and Product Manager. Together with the product Category Team, you will assist, contribute and collaborate in developing a global assortment through the H&M omni channels.
We are looking for a fast learner with an entrepreneurial attitude, a flexible mindset, and the capability to quickly adapt to change. This role requires resilience in a fast-paced environment and strong communication skills to liaise with several stakeholders. The ability to multi-task and switch between multiple product areas in a structured and organized manner, while embracing different development methodologies and timelines are a must for this role. Trend-awareness, a keen interest in creative product design and a fresh perspective over a diverse international customer base are key requirements for the position.
The role involves 2D and 3D sketching (within bags/footwear) hence the importance of a foundation of technical knowledge in the product areas, the use of Rhino (on footwear) and CLO-3D (on bags), admin work on tech-packs, supporting the product developer in sample handling and commenting, taking notes in meetings/fittings and following-up across bags, belts and footwear.
This is a great opportunity for a Junior Designer to develop creative and technical skills while contributing to a broad assortment with a variety of different articles! We are looking for a talented individual with a strong passion for Men's fashion & trends and a keen commercial eye. You will be able to contribute to the team's results though co-creating commercially viable, forward-leaning product in line with the customer segments and seasonal must-haves.
Qualifications
A BA/MA degree in Fashion, footwear/ Bags/Belts, or Product Design
A minimum of 2 years working as a Junior Designer within footwear in particular
knowledge of materials and trims, technical terminology, product construction of bags, belts, sneakers and shoes
proficient in Adobe Suite programs
3D experience (CLO 3D, Rhino) is a significant plus; alternatively, intensive training will be provided
A creative mindset with true passion for Men's fashion, current and future trends
A strong customer focus and commercial eye
Strong communication skills and true team player
Problem solving skills that bring simple solutions and innovative future possibilities
Thriving in a fast-paced and dynamic work environment that changes and evolves constantly
Quick learner with self-drive and an entrepreneurial mindset
Structured and organized multitasker
Fluent in English (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
To start asap and the contract will finish 5th Oct 2025. You will report to the Competence Lead Design.
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application by Tuesday 22nd October including CV in English and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process including an example of tech pack and final collection from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English. Please ensure to include some work clearly relatable to the aspirational H&M Mens target customer. Applications must include portfolio and meeting the above criteria to be considered! We would like see work that shows your creative aspirational side and also your sense for commercial fashion.
For any internal applicants please have a dialogue with your current manager before applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H & M here Så ansöker du
