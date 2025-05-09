Junior Designer Knitwear, Trousers, Woven and Accessories (Kids)
2025-05-09
Job Description
Are you a creative and passionate designer with a keen eye for fashion, form, and quality? Do you want to be part of a dynamic and innovative team where you have the opportunity to influence and grow? ARKET is now looking for a Junior Designer with a focus on knitwear, trousers, woven and accessories to join our kidswear team!
As a Junior Designer at ARKET, you will be an important part of our design team, supporting the Senior Designer in planning and developing our collections. You will not be responsible for creating the collections on your own, but rather your role is to assist and contribute with your expertise and ideas in various stages of the design process. Your main responsibilities will include:
Supporting the Senior Designer in planning and developing products and the assortment.
Creating and updating artworks and overviews.
Participating in fitting sessions and assisting with sample handling to ensure our garments meet the highest quality standards.
Contributing to the development of modern, high-quality products within knitwear, trousers, woven and accessories for the premium segment.
Analyzing trends and the market to ensure our products remain competitive and aligned with the brand.
Collaborating with the design team on material choices, colors, and silhouettes to build attractive and commercially viable collections.
We offer a dynamic and flexible work environment where innovation, entrepreneurship, and a passion for design are highly valued. Here, you will have the opportunity to develop and grow within an organization where teamwork and creativity are at the core.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a few years of experience as a Junior Designer, preferably in kidswear.
A degree in fashion and design, with an advantage if you have specialized in knitwear.
Experience designing premium products with a strong understanding of materials and fit.
A keen eye for detail and quality, with a commercial design perspective.
Ability to work independently and in a structured manner while thriving in a fast-paced environment.
Experience with Adobe Illustrator and other design tools.
Ability to interpret and translate kidswear design sketches into 3D using CLO or equivalent software.
Additional Information
This is a full-time temporary contract for one year with a start in August based at our Head Office in Södermalm, Stockholm.
Benefits
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, ARKET-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
Inclusion & Diversity
At ARKET we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people who share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive as possible, and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world, therefore all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware, and a café while having quality, sustainability, and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratize quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here.
In this role, you will be able to take advantage of a hybrid working arrangement. You will have the flexibility to work both remotely and from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approximately 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and teamwork.
Ready to apply?
Click on the I'M INTERESTED link where you can upload your CV securely. Once we have received your application, we will keep you updated regularly about the status of your application so please look out for our email.
Please kindly note that in order for us to consider your application, you will need to include a portfolio or examples of your work most suited to the ARKET design aesthetic.
Closing Date: 18/5
