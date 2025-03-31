Junior Designer H&M Kids Girls Fancy Jersey - 1yr temporary contract
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Do you have a great passion for the Kids Girls ' customer? Are you excited to join us on our ambitious journey creating the best ever products! Our customer is young, fashionable, playful and creative and always moves at a fast pace. We expect you to be on the same page while creating the best ever elevated fashion offer for them. This is a great chance to work in a team with a highly supportive and positive spirit!
As Junior Designer you support a Product Designer designing and developing collections for our dedicated Kids Girls customers 2 -10 years old. The role involves, but is not limited to, flat sketching, work in CLO 3D, assist with fittings, produce and update collection overviews and colours collaborating with print design. This is a great opportunity to develop from your current individual design level, whilst learning from our global team.
WHO YOU ARE
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design working as a Junior Designer today
A passion for and understanding of our H&M Kids customer and trends
Very trend fashion driven always ahead and in the know in a true fashion context
Strong customer focus and commercial thinking
High knowledge of and work pace in Illustrator & Photoshop
CLO 3D work experience
PLM work experience is meriting
Driven team player who thrives working in a fast paced and constantly changing work environment
Strong communicator
Organized and structured
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply here by 6th April with CV and design portfolio (pdf max 10mb/uploading). All documents should be in English. The portfolio should include: (we will only be able to assess applications including portfolio)
vision/mood boards
full design process
final collections/line ups and products
This is a fulltime 1yr temporary position starting as soon as possible working on site at our H&M Head office in Stockholm, Sweden.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9255175