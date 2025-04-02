Junior Designer H&M Boys 9-14yrs Woven and Knitwear position...
2025-04-02
Job Description
Are you a Junior Fashion Designer with a great trend eye who has a passion for the Kids Boy's customer? Send your design portfolio and CV today! We invite you to join us on our ambitious journey creating the best ever elevated fashion kids products! We expect you to be on the same social media platforms as our fashionable, playful and creative customer, who always moves at fast pace towards new trends! Our ambitious and supportive team is excited to hear from you!
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Junior Designer you are part of designing and developing collections for our dedicated Boys customers 9 -14 years old. You will work with a wide range of products like woven trousers, shorts, shirts, knitwear and formal dress products. The work tasks are flat sketching, work in CLO 3D, assist with fittings, produce and update collection overviews and colors, collaborating with our print design team and more. This is a great opportunity to develop from your current junior design level, whilst learning from our global team.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of a fast-paced team working with youthful, elevated fashion products that welcome everyone! We cater to the new generation of young fashion customers and we are as fast moving as them, creating elevated fashion in a dynamic environment! You will work closely with the whole team, as well as with production in developing our collections for all our global markets and sales channels.
WHO YOU ARE
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design
A passion for and understanding of our H&M Boys 9-14yrs customer
Social Media fluency: You navigate flawlessly on relevant social media platforms since they are your second home, ensuring you are always updated on trending content for this target group - this is a must!
You love commercial fashion and can translate the trends into products
Excellent Illustrator & Photoshop skills
CLO 3D and PLM work experience is highly meriting
Team player and a strong communicator who thrives working in a fast paced and diverse setting where you contribute with your perspectives
Highly organized and structured, able to work effectively at high pace in an ever-changing work environment
Driven self-motivator who takes own initiatives
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make. We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.!
Apply by 13th April with design portfolio and CV (pdf max 10mb/uploaded document), please note: we will only be able to assess applications including portfolio! All documents should be in English and the portfolio must include:
Trend vision/mood boards
Full design process
Final collections/line ups and products
This is a fulltime 1yr temporary position starting as soon as possible at our H&M Head office in Stockholm, Sweden working on site, in the office.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter or cover email in your application.
