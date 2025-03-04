Junior Buyer to H&M Beauty- Private Label
2025-03-04
Job Description
Do you want to be part of creating a new and disruptive global beauty destination & brand where your actions and decisions really make a difference?
We are looking for a passionate Junior buyer that wants to be part of a team that develop the new H&M Beauty assortment strategy. You will work close with a Brand Manager and a Planner and your responsibility is to administrate, follow up the product development process and product enrichment, analyze selling and business potential and support the order placement and quantification. You will also be responsible to coordinate between different internal stakeholders such as marketing, sales and production.
Its 's a plus if you have experience working with Beauty but more important is that you are business minded and curious about new products and ways of working. We are looking for a structured person that can keep track of many tasks at the same time, someone sharp in analysis that is keeping up to date with the changing Beauty world around us.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who;
Experience from similar role or relevant education, meriting with experience from beauty or/and product development
Passion for beauty and are up to date with the latest trends
Business minded and wants to drive development and progression in the assortment
Strong at administration and getting things done
Are flexible, like fast pace and can navigate in a changing environment
You are self-motivated to take ownership, to learn and to see opportunities to improve a way of working that is aligned with the department strategy and timeline
Take responsibility to lead yourself and always keep an open, positive, and flexible mindset
Have strong analytical skills, salesmanship, and great commercial thinking
Additional Information
This is a temporary position for approx one year and you will be located in the H&M Beauty office at Jakobsbergsgatan in Stockholm city Centre. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than March 2nd 2025. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please remember to initiate a dialogue with your current manager before applying.)
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
At H&M BEAUTY, our aim is to capture the enormous market potential of the beauty business by making it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We are pioneering a new business model for the group where our own in-house beauty assortment is complemented with the latest external Beauty brands, allowing our customers to complete their fashion look with the best in beauty.
We are in building Beauty as its own Lifestyle Brand and are working on launching external brands in more markets and channels, doing a full makeover of our in-house assortment and elevating the shopping experience in all channels, just to name a few of the things that we are excited about!
Within the Business Unit H&M Lifestyle Brands, we apply the strong heritage of H&M to new industries, to add excitement and energy to our offer and strengthening the H&M brand. H&M Lifestyle Brands includes H&M HOME, H&M BEAUTY and H&M MOVE.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
