Junior Analyst/Bid Writer
2024-03-23
Do you want to join the technological revolution? Tendium is looking for a detail-oriented Junior Analyst/Bid Writer to join our dynamic team!
Why Tendium
Tendium is a rapidly growing tech company working in the space between technology and customers. Through advanced machine-learning technologies, we are revolutionising industries with modern, efficient methods, creating new possibilities to democratise both the public and the private sector markets.
We believe in a flat hierarchy where every team member has autonomy, responsibility, and the opportunity to shape our future. We're looking for ambitious, conscientious, and value-driven individuals to help drive our growth. Join us at Tendium for a dynamic, intellectually stimulating workplace where personal and professional development are paramount.
The Job
In this multifaceted position, you'll engage with two distinct teams, each representing different areas of our business. This role offers a unique blend of creativity and analytical rigor, providing the perfect opportunity for individuals who thrive in multifaceted environments. You'll split your time evenly between two key responsibilities.
Firstly, as a Bid Writer in our Managed Services team, you'll craft compelling proposals and manage high-value strategic bids for our largest international clients. You will be responsible for entire projects from analysing requirements, meeting with stakeholders to define a bid plan and providing essential content all whilst ensuring timely completion of projects to the highest possible standard. It is worth noting that bid writing can be quite different from other types of writing; you will need to be able to take in technical detail, emphasise the benefits and value the product can bring to a potential client, and make sure the content is tailored to the client. Given the global nature of our partnerships, occasional flexibility in working hours will be necessary to collaborate effectively with stakeholders across different time zones. We offer flexible working hours and we encourage everyone to take time off work outside of office hours.
The other half of your time will be spent working as a Junior Analyst in our Data Team, focusing on the core operations of our company. You will work with deliveries, including analysing and compiling reports for our customers. You'll also be integral to data collection, primarily liaising with public sector stakeholders to gather essential data for our services. Your responsibilities will include locating, requesting, receiving, processing, and delivering data. You shall work with developing processes and methodology for data collection and processing and, together with your colleagues, be responsible for the ongoing delivery of data. Furthermore, you shall continuously ensure the company's good reputation in relation to its data collection, as you will be representing the company in the process. Your meticulous attention to detail will be crucial in ensuring the accuracy and quality of the collected data, as well as in synthesising comprehensive reports for our customers. Ownership of your work will be paramount as we uphold stringent quality standards
Who we are looking for
We're seeking an individual who thrives in a collaborative environment and can seamlessly navigate various social settings. You'll be interacting with stakeholders regularly, so strong communication skills are essential. Attention to detail and a proactive approach to taking ownership of tasks are key qualities we're seeking.
Ideal candidates for this role may include recent graduates with backgrounds in economics, law, or engineering, or individuals with 1-2 years of relevant work experience. We welcome candidates from diverse backgrounds and are particularly focused on assessing your past experiences and personal fit.
Requirements
Minimum of Bachelor Degree.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and GSuite tools.
High proficiency in business English; written and spoken
Fluent in Swedish.
Technical and analytical mindset with strong attention to detail.
Ability to take ownership of work.
Based in Stockholm or surrounding areas.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Meritorious
Experience in bid writing or professional content writing.
Knowledge of project management methodologies.
Experience with SaaS platforms (CRMs, work management tools etc).
Knowledge of public procurement.
Knowledge of another European language
We offer permanent employment with a hybrid work arrangement, starting with a 6-month probationary period.
Application
We look forward to your application. We recruit on an ongoing basis, so apply as soon as possible. Successful candidates will be invited to a video interview where they will have the opportunity to meet the team.
Please find additional information on our recruitment process here.
Equality and inclusion statement
At Tendium, we celebrate diversity and are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace. We welcome applications from individuals of all backgrounds, recognising that a diverse team enhances creativity and innovation. Join us in creating an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute their unique perspectives.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-11
