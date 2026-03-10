Juicer till Juicy Jane's - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that brings energy, health, and great vibes together at Juicy Jane's, a modern juice bar located at the entrance of our gym at Sheraton Stockholm Hotel. We are opening a place where fitness, wellness, and community meet - serving high-quality juices, smoothies, and healthy snacks to people who care about their health and lifestyle - all within our newly renovated hotel.
We are now looking for passionate and motivated team members to join our team at Juicy Jane's and gym SLVK Town House.
For this role, we are looking for people who are responsible, energetic and enjoy working with people. You are a positive team player with a passion for health, fitness and great customer service.
As a juicer and gym receptionist, you will play an important role in creating a welcoming and energetic experience for our hotel guests and gym members of the SLVK Town House. You will help prepare fresh juices and smoothies, keep the bar running smoothly, help members and make sure every customer leaves with a great experience.
Main responsibilities:
* Prepare our curated and special fresh juices, smoothies and healthy drinks according to our recipes and concept.
* Provide friendly and welcoming customer service to all guests and gym members. Understand the SLVK brand and all it's values.
* Maintain cleanliness and organization of the juice bar. Fronting products and keeping an eye on details.
* Manage fruit, vegetable and ingredient preparation.
* Assist with stock control and restocking ingredients.
* Ensure quality and presentation of all drinks meet Juicy Jane's standards.
* Handle payments and operate the register. Follow daily opening and closing procedures and routines.
* Work closely with the SLVK gym team to create a positive and energetic atmosphere.
Qualifications:
* Interest in fitness, health and nutrition.
* Previous experience in a café, juice bar or restaurant is a plus (but not required).
* Positive attitude and strong customer service skills.
* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
* Team player with a proactive mindset.
* Comfortable communicating in Swedish & English (additional languages are a plus).
What We Offer:
* Permanent full-time position following a 6-month probation period, aligned with collective agreements
* A fun and energetic workplace inside a gym environment.
* Opportunity to be part of a new and exciting concept.
* Part of Sheraton Hotel and all of it's areas.
* Flexible working hours. Longer shifts are required.
* Opportunity to grow with the brand as Juicy Jane's expands.
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide
Does this sound like a good fit for you?
Send your application and a short introduction about yourself. We are reviewing applications continuously and positions may be filled before the deadline.
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We are in the end of a renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We have transformed all our spaces, hotel rooms, implemented new food and beverage concepts and expanded our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Outlets manager
Moa Hallenborg moa.hallenborg@sheratonstockholm.com 084123400 Jobbnummer
9789030