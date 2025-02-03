Jr. Interior Designer to automobile company in Gothenburg
2025-02-03
Are you passionate about shaping the future of automotive design? This is your chance to contribute to premium EV interiors in a dynamic, creative environment. If you have an eye for detail and a drive for innovation, we look forward to your application!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Jr. Interior Designer to our client, an automobile company that bring mobility technology and solutions to satisfy the global demand for premium electric vehicles. The position is located in Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
Develop designs from the initial sketch phase through concept modeling in Alias or clay, leading to A-class surfacing.
Collaborate with the color and trim design team to ensure designs align with material possibilities and overall design vision.
Work closely with suppliers to balance craftsmanship, cost, and engineering while maintaining design integrity.
Support the fabrication team in building prototypes when needed.
Report daily to the Chief Designer and/or Department Director.
For time reporting and team-related functions, report to the Design Contractors team
Your characteristics
You have strong verbal and visual presentation skills, allowing you to effectively communicate ideas and concepts to various stakeholders. While being independent and confident in your work, you also thrive in a team-oriented environment, understanding the importance of collaboration as an integral part of the work culture.
Your structured, methodical, and analytical approach enables you to plan efficiently and manage tasks with precision. You have the ability to interpret and analyze requirements from upper management, ensuring that your work aligns with strategic objectives and expectations.
Additionally, you are highly motivated, adaptable, and capable of performing under tight deadlines. Your flexibility allows you to adjust to changing priorities, and your commitment to delivering high-quality results ensures that projects are completed successfully, even under time constraints.
We look forward to reading your application, please send your resume in English!
Qualifications:
University degree in Transportation design or Industrial/Product Design or similar
1-2 years of experience in automobile interior design (OEM preferred)
Strong sketch ability
Experience leading and communicating conceptual ideas and design rationale, all within a
user-centered design process
Excellent in visualizing concepts
Skills using industry-leading 3D tools such as: Blender, Maya, Houdini, Alias, Gravity sketch, Grasshopper and Keyshot
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2025-08-31. Start 2025-03-01.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her at charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35049 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
