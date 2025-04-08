Join Trans Europe Halles as Managing Director
Trans Europe Halles (TEH) is looking for an inspiring, community-driven leader to guide our network's coordination office in serving and supporting its member organizations. This role is about creating and sustaining an environment where TEH can thrive as both a network and a community. The Managing Director will be responsible for implementing the network's strategy while overseeing financial, operational, and HR aspects in collaboration with TEH's Executive Committee. They will have demonstrable leadership and management experience, preferably in the arts or nonprofit sectors, ideally at an international level. This role requires a deep understanding of organizational dynamics and the ability to lead the office team in facilitating the needs of member organizations. Fostering a strong sense of community and enabling participatory processes will be essential to ensuring that members actively shape the future of TEH.
The ideal candidate will be engaged with the shifting socio-cultural landscape in Europe, dedicated to fostering cross-sector and international collaborations, and committed to supporting independent cultural spaces. A strong commitment to empowering members and other cultural actors in creating vibrant, impactful initiatives will be valued.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Development of the Network
Implement and oversee the delivery of TEH's strategy in collaboration with the team and the Executive Committee.
Lead fundraising efforts and cultivate partnerships in alignment with strategic goals, within Sweden, Scandinavia, as well as at EU-Level.
Ensure the successful planning and execution of TEH's meetings.
Foster a shared commitment among the team and TEH's members to the network's long-term sustainability and adaptability, embracing necessary changes thoughtfully and at a sustainable pace.
Engage and motivate the team throughout all stages of development processes.
Navigate and respond proactively to external changes, guiding the organization through challenges.
Human Resources
Cultivate a dynamic working environment that encourages agility, openness, and creativity.
Strengthen and maintain a clear, yet flexible, organizational structure with well-defined roles and responsibilities.
Coordinate recruitment processes, ensuring team involvement and alignment with TEH's values and strategic needs.
Align and execute HR policies according to Swedish employment & labour law and work environment.
Leads the international team of the coordination office.
Advocacy and Representation
Advocate for TEH and its members at various political levels, with a particular focus on Swedish and EU institutions.
Serve as the primary representative, promoting the network and its members at meetings, conferences, in partnerships, and through public communication.
Administration
Ensure that operations, staff management, and organizational processes function efficiently, cost-effectively, and in full compliance with legal requirements.
Oversee the financial management of TEH and its projects, providing the Executive Committee with timely and accurate financial reports for informed decision-making.
Support and advise the Executive Committee by ensuring the availability of key documents, risk assessments, and strategic insights.
Maintain and optimize the organization's administrative, IT, and infrastructure systems.
Develop, update, and implement all organizational policies.
PERSON SPECIFICATIONS
Experience
Experience in leading strategic planning and organizational development in a comparable setting.
A strong track record of managing teams to achieve objectives through diverse projects within tight financial constraints.
Experience in human resources, people management, and fostering a positive work environment.
Extensive knowledge of both public and private fundraising, with hands-on experience securing and managing diverse funding sources.
Demonstrated success in talent development, supporting staff growth, and fostering continuous learning.
Deep understanding of the arts, culture, and/or nonprofit sectors, particularly within member-driven organizations.
Knowledge of European cultural policies and experience managing EU-funded projects.
Strong financial literacy, business understanding, and significant experience overseeing budgets.
Proven expertise in financial reporting for EU and other donors.
Solid understanding of strategic communication and marketing.
Familiarity with labour law principles and a strong willingness to learn about Swedish labour laws.
Desirable: Experience in exploring or implementing innovative income streams.
Desirable: Knowledge of Sweden's cultural policies, funding structures, and labour laws.
Skills and Abilities
Strong understanding of the complexities involved in organizational change.
Excellent project management skills, with experience running multiple initiatives simultaneously while meeting deadlines, budgets, and scope.
A confident, well-organized professional with the ability to delegate.
A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with experience working across a wide range of cultural and social backgrounds, with discrimination-critical approaches.
Exceptional networking skills, capable of engaging diverse stakeholders and representing TEH at a high level.
Fluency in English; knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Strong public speaking and presentation skills.
EMPLOYMENT DETAILS
Employer: Trans Europe Halles
Contract: Full-time
Location: Lund, Sweden
Salary range: 45.000 SEK per month
Employment starts: Mid July 2025, negotiable
Deadline for applications: 01 May 2025
Submit your application to jobs@teh.net
with the subject line: Managing Director.
Please include a CV and a cover letter explaining why you wish to apply for this position, describing how your experience relates to the position, and explaining and giving examples as to how you meet the required skills and abilities.
Diversity & Equity
TEH is committed to creating an inclusive and equitable working environment. We strongly encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds, particularly those from underrepresented communities, people with lived experience of discrimination or marginalization, individuals with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ applicants. We believe that a diverse team strengthens our network and enriches our collective work. Så ansöker du
