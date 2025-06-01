Join The Under Armour Team In Barkarby - We're Hiring A Store Supervisor!
MNO International AB
2025-06-01
JOIN THE UNDER ARMOUR TEAM IN BARKARBY - WE'RE HIRING A STORE SUPERVISOR!
Ready to take the next step in your retail career? We're on the hunt for a driven and energetic Store Supervisor to join our team at Under Armour / MnO Sports Barkarby - soon to become a full Under Armour Factory House during fall 2025!
This is your chance to be part of something big. We're building a powerhouse store, and we're looking for someone who thrives on the sales floor, leads with energy, and is obsessed with customer experience and smashing KPIs.
ABOUT UNDER ARMOUR Under Armour is a global performance brand built on innovation, passion, and the relentless pursuit of better. Founded in 1996, UA has redefined athletic apparel with products designed to make athletes better. From training to running, our gear is built to perform and inspire. As part of our Nordic retail expansion, we're building Factory Houses in key locations - and Barkarby is next.
YOUR ROLE As Store Supervisor, you'll play a key role in leading the team and delivering an outstanding store experience every day. Working closely with the Store Manager, you'll help shape the foundation of our new Factory House.
AS A STORE SUPERVISOR, YOU WILL:
• Work side by side with the Store Manager to lead the team and run the daily business
• Be a strong sales driver and a motivating force on the floor
• Own KPIs and inspire others to reach targets
• Make sure every customer leaves the store with an outstanding experience
• Help build the structure, routines, and culture that will define our new Factory House
WHO YOU ARE:
• A natural leader with experience in retail and a passion for people
• Energetic, hands-on, and service-minded - you're always present on the floor
• KPI-focused and results-driven - you love seeing numbers climb!
• Reliable, structured, and ready to roll up your sleeves
• Excited by the idea of being part of an ambitious growth journey
We offer a fast-paced and fun work environment with a strong team spirit, development opportunities, and the chance to grow with one of the world's most exciting sportswear brands.
This fall, we level up - are you coming with us?
Apply now and let's shape the future of Under Armour Barkarby together.
Please send your application directly to our Store Manager, Dhimitrios Mino - Dhimitrios.mino@mno.se
