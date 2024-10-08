Join Our Team as a Industrial Mechanic to LN Indurimontage in Boden
2024-10-08
Industrial Mechanic to LN Industri Montage in Boden!
LN Industri montage offers you with workshop training and experience in mechanical workshop within the industry an opportunity to become part of their workshop team in Boden! The company has many years of experience in the industry and performs repairs and manufacturing for the mining, steel, and paper industries. They are now seeking a driven industrial mechanic for their workshop in Boden.
About the position
As an industrial mechanic at LN Industri motange, you will work in their well-equipped mechanical workshop and handle tasks based on customer orders, which means you will need to work flexibly and solution-oriented.
We are looking for someone with experience from a mechanical workshop who can read technical drawings. You enjoy working both independently and in a team. We value an organized and responsible approach to work and a focus on quality.
Your profile
• Experience from a mechanical workshop
• Certification in MIG/MAG and electrode welding (other welding competencies are an advantage)
• Good knowledge of reading technical drawings
• A valid driver's license (B) is required
• Good command of the English language, both spoken and written
• You are a positive, solution-oriented, and responsible person with a knack for collaboration
We offer
An inspiring working environment with opportunities for development within the company. You will be part of a passionate team striving to deliver the highest quality to our customers. The position is based in Boden, but work at other locations may occur.
Employment type
Permanent employment
Employment rate
Full-time
Working hours and salary
Daytime, fixed salary
The selection process will be ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible via the advertisement. The position may be filled before the application period expires.
For questions about the position, please contact Andrea Strömberg email at andrea.stromberg@nordiskkompetens.se
We look forward to your application!
We kindly but firmly decline contact with staffing and recruitment companies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
