Join our great Team in Oskarshamn: Exciting Opportunities in Nuclear Power
Nordisk Kompetens AB / Grovarbetarjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla grovarbetarjobb i Oskarshamn
2023-10-30
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordisk Kompetens AB i Oskarshamn
, Växjö
, Alvesta
, Gotland
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are now searching for employees for LN Industrimontage who can perform work in the dismantling and demolition of old nuclear power plants in Oskarshamn. The company is now preparing well in advance to find a skilled and talented team of demolition workers with experience in similar projects to meet and fulfill their customers' needs, as it is a multi-year project.
About the Company
LN Industrimontage AB is a rapidly growing company. Today, the company consists of a team with many years of experience and expertise. The company carries out demolition, repairs, and manufacturing within the mining, steel, and paper industries, with deliveries throughout Sweden. With the ongoing green transition in Norrbotten, LN Industrimontage is expanding further. LN Industrimontage aims to become one of the largest industrial groups in Sweden. A sustainable society requires dedication and the ability to bring together individual expertise into a complete solution for the company's customers. This is part of everyday life at LN Industrimontage. Here, we care about each other and prioritize collaboration among our employees.
We are looking for competent demolition workers to participate in the dismantling of old nuclear power plants and industrial facilities.( You should have) It 's good with 1 year of experience in the assembly and demolition of old nuclear power plants.
LN wishes to include a mix of different ages and nationalities, welcoming individuals from different countries. It is important that you have good English language skills as many will be speaking this language. To fit in with our team, it is important that you enjoy working in groups and can collaborate well with others. It is also important that you reside near Oskarshamn, where the work will take place. If you have previous experience in nuclear dismantling from another country in Europe, it is also a merit."
Your Personal Qualities
• It 's good with at least 1 year of experience in the assembly and demolition of old nuclear power plants or industrial work.
• We would like to see you as a hardworking, flexible, not afraid to try new things or meet new people, and someone who enjoys working with variety and at a fast pace.
• You are communicative and have a positive attitude towards work, as well as a natural sense of service. You enjoy solving problems and working physically with your body. Being a good team player with strong communication skills is important.
• We have different tasks and need handy individuals who are not afraid to exert physical effort when required. You work well in a team.
Employment Type
Permanent Employment
Employment Rate
Full-time
Application Deadline
Deadline for application submission is 2024-01-30.
Location
Oskarshamn
Salary
According to agreement
Application
The selection process will be ongoing, so please send in your application. Nordisk Kompetens is handling this recruitment, and you can apply through the website
Do you have any questions?
Feel free to contact the responsible recruiter, Mariam Al-zamami. At mariam@nordiskkompetens.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordisk kompetens AB
(org.nr 556987-0750) Arbetsplats
Nordisk Kompetens Jobbnummer
8227610