Join Our Diverse Team At Crane Currency As A Laboratory Technician In Tumba
2025-04-24
Join our diverse team at Crane Currency as a Laboratory Technician in TUMBA and be a part of our journey towards innovation and excellence.
Who we are:
Crane Currency is a premier industrial technology company and a pioneer in currency manufacturing and advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products. Yes, chances are you have our product in your wallet right now! Our sophisticated equipment and software leverage proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Around the world, our customers trust us to anticipate their needs with innovative, reliable, and high-quality currency & authentication solutions and services-just as they have for generations. Learn more at www.cranecurrency.com
How you will make an impact:
As a Laboratory Technician, you play a vital role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of test results, which directly impacts product quality and safety. Your meticulous work in conducting experiments and analyzing samples helps maintain high standards and compliance with industry regulations. By identifying potential issues early, you prevent costly errors and production delays. Your expertise supports research and development efforts, driving innovation and continuous improvement. Ultimately, your contributions are essential to the business's success and reputation for excellence.
In your role you will:
Perform Arrival Control of Raw Materials: You will perform arrival control of raw materials according to the control plan and method description to ensure quality standards are met.
Conduct Product testing: You will perform product tests/control according to the control plan and method description to verify compliance with specifications.
Act on Deviations: You will act on deviations and contribute to making correct decisions to address these issues, ensuring product quality and consistency.
Highlight Need for Extended Testing: You will identify and highlight the need for extended testing and take action to stop the use of incorrect materials.
Collaborate on Larger Assignments: You will perform parts of testing on larger assignments in collaboration with laboratory engineers to support comprehensive analysis.
Perform Safety Audits: You will conduct safety audits in the department according to a rolling schedule to ensure a safe working environment.
Knowledge and expertise that matter most for this role:
Required:
Upper secondary education and/or two-year vocational training or commensurate experience.
Preferred:
Experience working in a lab.
Spoken and written literacy in Swedish and English.
Service-oriented with a positive attitude.
Accuracy and analytical ability
How we will care for you:
We offer top-notch medical benefits including a wellness allowance and reimbursement for medicines and medical care, opportunities for personal development, community engagement activities, competitive compensation, vacation, parental leave, and multiple tiers of retirement plans. Discover more about our benefits here https://www.cranecurrency.com/careers/benefits/
What drives our team:
We are a passionate team of 1,200 creators and problem solvers, united by our purpose, we give people confidence every day in moments that matter. This comes to life through our Shared Values:
People Matter
Do the Right Thing
Trusted Partner
Innovate for Growth
Always Improving
Learn more about our values and culture: https://www.cranecurrency.com/careers/life-at-crane-currency/
You can also check us out at: https://www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/Crane-Currency-Reviews-E1187198.htm
Where we are:
Your role is in Tumba, Stockholm, located in the historic Tumba Bruk area, ten-minute walking distance from the train station, 30 km south of Stockholm, and about 20 minutes from Stockholm Central Station. Check out what makes Tumba a great place to live and work here: https://www.cranecurrency.com/media/12rbruyv/0133-ex55-crane-currency-tumba-sweden-site-location-package-october-2024-lr.pdf
Crane Currency is a drug free workplace.
