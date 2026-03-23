Jobba som värvare för Röda Korset i Örebro och rädda liv!
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2026-03-23
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, Norrköping
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eller i hela Sverige
Become part of the world's largest humanitarian movement!
Work as a face-to-face fundraiser for Swedish Red Cross (Svenska Röda Korset) in our Örebro street team where you convince people to become monthly donors to Red Cross and thereby help us to spread hope and save lives around the world!
Swedish Red Cross is looking for committed workers for one of the most rewarding jobs available. If you want to work with humanitarian issues, then you have come to the right place!
We are looking for individuals, who have a passion for making a difference by debating and engaging others to draw attention to wars, crises, and disasters around the world.
In your job as a fundraiser for Swedish Red Cross, you get the opportunity to make a change. As part of a fundraising team, you will represent our movement and ensure that more people hear about and support our work. Here is your chance to talk about something you are passionate about.
We offer you to
Develop and make a difference within one of the largest humanitarian organizations
Earn a fixed hourly wage with combined with secure and stable working conditions
Work together with fantastic colleagues who are committed to their work
Get the opportunity to talk to our Swedish Red Cross experts and field workers
Receive a full and thorough introduction with follow-up training (including first aid)
Develop your sales technique, communication skills and recruitment methods
Take your first steps into Swedish employment in a supportive environment, knowing that as you do so you are helping people around the world
A flexible job (full- or part-time) with the possibility of permanent employment after six months
If you are:
Good at engaging and convincing people
Enjoying working outdoors in all weathers
Open, social, and positive
Performance-minded
Passionate about humanitarian issues and share Red Cross values
Open to traveling to places near Norrköping
Have reached the age of 18 years
Then you are welcome to apply for the Red Cross fundraising team.
Practical information
Scope: 4-5 days per week (according to your wishes)
Working days and hours: Monday to Friday, 10.45 am - 5:15pm
Place of work: Örebro (You will be part of a traveling team. You will receive compensation for travel time)
Desired start: Omgående
Salary: 140 kr per hour
Form of employment: Probationary employment with possibility of permanent employment after six months
Recruitment is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible.
Please answer the mandatory questions that follow since we will base our evaluation on your answers. Submission of a CV is voluntary.
You can make a difference daily through your work both in Sweden and in the rest of the world! Become part of the world's largest humanitarian network and apply today!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: sarah.almadi@redcross.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Röda Korsets Centralstyrelse
118 91 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Örebro Kontakt
HR Manager
Sarah Almadi sarah.almadi@redcross.se Jobbnummer
9813485