Jobba som farmaceut på Costco Wholesales Apotek i Sverige!

Costco Wholesale Sweden AB / Apotekarjobb / Täby
2024-11-11


We are looking for passionate and qualified pharmacists who want to be part of our team at Costco Wholesales Pharmacy in Sweden. If you have a strong professional background and share our drive to offer customers high quality pharmacy services, then this is the perfect opportunity for you. Duties: - Provide pharmaceutical advice and support to customers. - Dispensing and control of medicines. Requirements: - Licensed pharmacist or prescriptionist with Swedish ID. - A couple of years of work experience from a similar profession. - A passion for offering outstanding customer service. - Good communication skills in Swedish and English and ability to work in a team. We offer: - A positive and dynamic work environment. If you are ready to take your career as a pharmacist to the next level and be part of Costco Wholesale's Pharmacy in Sweden, send your application and CV to costcocareers@costco.se. We look forward to welcoming you to our team!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-11
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB (org.nr 559300-7148)
Saluvägen 5 (visa karta)
187 66  TÄBY

Jobbnummer
9005760

