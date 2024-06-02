jewelery shop looking for girl

Duygu, Nezir / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2024-06-02


Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Duygu, Nezir i Stockholm

Looking for an honest, energetic, friendly girl under 37 years old to work in a jewelery shop.... LONG TERM ...we give short term lessons to beginners, like business from the beginning.... the job is in the center of Stockholm. It would be good if you can speak Russian.. In case we make an agreement, you will get a job. We can give you a contract..If you are outside Stockholm, we can arrange accommodation...If you are outside Sweden THE BEST WhatsApp number... +46728309846--- or you can use i mail even roseyek@hotmail.com ..thanks advance---
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-02
mail eller telefon

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Duygu, Nezir

Arbetsplats
An Mira

Jobbnummer
8722880

Prenumerera på jobb från Duygu, Nezir

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Duygu, Nezir: