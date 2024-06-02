jewelery shop looking for girl
Duygu, Nezir / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Duygu, Nezir i Stockholm
Looking for an honest, energetic, friendly girl under 37 years old to work in a jewelery shop.... LONG TERM ...we give short term lessons to beginners, like business from the beginning.... the job is in the center of Stockholm. It would be good if you can speak Russian.. In case we make an agreement, you will get a job. We can give you a contract..If you are outside Stockholm, we can arrange accommodation...If you are outside Sweden THE BEST WhatsApp number... +46728309846--- or you can use i mail even roseyek@hotmail.com
..thanks advance---
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-02
mail eller telefon Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Duygu, Nezir Arbetsplats
An Mira Jobbnummer
8722880