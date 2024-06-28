Java Developer
2024-06-28
Assignment Description
Digg is on a mission to drive the digitalization of the public sector in Sweden forward. As part of this initiative, there are several ongoing efforts within Digg related to the Swedish e-identification system, both at the national level and in response to changes at the EU level. The government has announced its intention to develop a state e-identification, and in this context, Digg is seeking three Java Developers to provide expert consulting support. Experience in solutions with a strong emphasis on security is a key requirement for this role. The consultants will be primarily engaged in Digg's work to develop a state e-identification.
The assignment will involve close collaboration with stakeholders, UX designers, testers, and other developers involved in the design and development of software.
It is also possible that the consultant's expertise may be needed in other projects at Digg.
Required Skills
Experience in Java development, with a minimum of 5 years
Experience in microservice architecture, with a minimum of 1 year
Experience in the development of security features
Experience with Kubernetes
Experience with Quarkus, Springboot, or similar
Experience in team-based development according to agile principles
Fluent in Swedish (spoken and written) and good knowledge of English (spoken and written)
Preferred Skills
Experience in backend test automation
Experience in certificate management
Experience in automation of build, test, and delivery pipelines in container-based environments
