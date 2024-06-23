Java Developer

Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-06-23


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Huddinge, Järfälla eller i hela Sverige

Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:

Assignment Description

Digg is on a mission to drive the digitalization of the public sector in Sweden forward. As part of this initiative, there are several ongoing efforts within Digg related to the Swedish e-identification system, both at the national level and in response to changes at the EU level. The government has announced its intention to develop a state e-identification, and in this context, Digg is seeking three Java Developers to provide expert consulting support. Experience in solutions with a strong emphasis on security is a key requirement for this role. The consultants will be primarily engaged in Digg's work to develop a state e-identification.

The assignment will involve close collaboration with stakeholders, UX designers, testers, and other developers involved in the design and development of software.

It is also possible that the consultant's expertise may be needed in other projects at Digg.

Required Skills

Experience in Java development, with a minimum of 5 years

Experience in microservice architecture, with a minimum of 1 year

Experience in the development of security features

Experience with Kubernetes

Experience with Quarkus, Springboot, or similar

Experience in team-based development according to agile principles

Fluent in Swedish (spoken and written) and good knowledge of English (spoken and written)

Preferred Skills

Experience in backend test automation

Experience in certificate management

Experience in automation of build, test, and delivery pipelines in container-based environments

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Meet a Group international AB (org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se

Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund

Jobbnummer
8763490

Prenumerera på jobb från Meet a Group international AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Meet a Group international AB: