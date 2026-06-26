Java Developer - Shape the Future of Corporate Payments | SEB Kort, Solna
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2026-06-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
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SEB Kort is looking for an experienced, technically strong, and driven Java developer. You are passionate about building robust, secure, and scalable systems and thrive on solving complex technical challenges as well as sharing your knowledge with others. Joining our dynamic international team, you will play a key role in our mission to be the market leader for corporate payments in Europe.
About the role:
As a Java developer, you will be part of a cross-functional international agile team, building and maintaining scalable and secure solutions that support our wide range of card and payment products. You will plan, design, develop, test, and maintain applications together with your agile team.
Your responsibilities will include:
• API and Java application design application and development
• Designing and building microservices
• Ensuring high standards in code quality, testing, documentation, and system performance
• Taking an active role in sharing your knowledge and contributing to improving customer experience
Who you are:
We believe you are an experienced developer who combines strong technical skills with excellent communication ability. You are a problem-solver, team player, and systems thinker who takes initiative and contributes to the bigger picture, always with the customer in mind.
Who we are looking for:
A completed degree in Computer Science or a comparable qualification
Several years of hands-on experience in software development, specifically with Java
Excellent knowledge of Spring Boot microservices
Experience with service buses/streaming platforms (particularly Kafka)
Conceptual and analytical skills as well as quick comprehension and a goal-oriented way of working
Practical experience with DevOps and agile methodologies is a must
Knowledge of Vue.js, HTML, JavaScript, and CSS
Knowledge of database technologies is beneficial
Fluency in English
What we offer:
Agile and modern ways of working
A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
Extensive training and learning opportunities
Excellent office environment
Work-life balance
Empowering environment
Ready to take the next step on your career journey?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than July 10th, 2026.
SEB Sweden has a redeployment responsibility, why this position might be covered by internal redeployment.
Learn more about working at SEB here: www.sebgroup.com/techcareers
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
9980776