Java & Angular Fullstack Engineer
2023-11-21
Description:
Are you a tech guru with exceptional skills in Java and Angular programming? Do you thrive on tackling complex software development challenges and creating innovative solutions? If your passion lies in full-stack development and making significant technical contributions to a growing team, then Explipro may be your next great opportunity!
We are searching for a dedicated and exemplary Java & Angular Fullstack Engineer to enrich our team. In this role, you will work on designing, creating, and maintaining industry-leading applications using Java on the backend and Angular on the frontend.
What will you do:
Join a self-managing team responsible for the ongoing development and modernization of the product's architecture, both on the frontend and backend. As a Senior Fullstack Engineer, you will tackle complex business logic, collaborating closely with the Product Owner, Scrum Team, UX/UI team, and ensuring the delivery of a high-quality, production-ready product.
Lead the further development and modernization of the backend and frontend architecture for your assigned part of the product.
Analyze and break down complex business logic to implement efficient solutions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Product Owner, Scrum Team, and UX/UI team, to ensure seamless integration and alignment.
Ensure the quality of the product through rigorous testing and adherence to best practices.
Contribute to the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, leveraging tools like GIT, Docker, and automated testing.
Maintain fluency in English to effectively communicate and collaborate with international stakeholders.
Qualification:
Strong proficiency in Java development (6+ years).
Experience with Frontend technologies, preferably Angular.
Proven experience in designing, testing, and deploying full-stack applications.
Experience with RESTful APIs, microservice architecture,
Solid understanding and practical knowledge of CI/CD tools such as GIT, Docker, and automated testing.
Exceptional problem-solving skills and ability to think critically.
Excellent collaboration skills and communicate effectively in English.
About Explipro
Here at Explipro, we find value in simplicity and helpfulness. We work together to overcome challenges and foster the growth of our team. We are interested in candidates who share our values and are willing to contribute to our collective success.
We offer promising career growth opportunities and invest in our team's development. Working with us promises exciting variety and the opportunity for fresh experiences.";
We look forward to receiving your application!
Benefits in Sweden
Competitive salaries
Work Flexibility / TimeBank
Paid vacation of 25 working days
Hybrid work (according to customer requirements)
Fitness Allowance (up to 4000sek)
Parental Leave (up to 480 days per child)
Healthcare
Sickness and Disability leave
