Japanese speaking babysitter / Japansk talande barnvakt in Skönd - Fören Barnakademin - Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
Japanese speaking babysitter / Japansk talande barnvakt in Skönd
Fören Barnakademin / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Fören Barnakademin i Stockholm
ABOUT US:
Barnakademin has provided families in Stockholm with quality babysitting since 2008. We offer our customers creative child care in Swedish, but we also specialize in offering bilingual babysitters.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A PERSON WHO:
Loves spending time with kids; are responsible and reliable;
Have another occupation, for example, you are a student or has another part-time job;
Creative and social;
Looking for long term commitments (min. until June 2022)
Speak fluent Japanese as well as good English or Swedish
WHAT CAN WE OFFER YOU?
a part-time job in the afternoon 1-3 days per week between 15-19.00;
competitive salary. We offer a good start salary compared to our competitors;
detailed references. We make sure that each employee leaves with a written, full reference from their time with us;
close contact with us at the central office and with other babysitters;
liability and accident insurance;
fair employment terms.
Note. We always check your references and request a background check from the police.
Barnakademin helps a family with one child to find a nanny who can bring their child home from school/preschool and spend some quality time with them.
Kids: one kid who 5,5 years old
Working hours: 15.30-18.30
Start: April
Family lives: Sköndal
#jobbjustnu
The position is part-time and you can choose the days that suit you best.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Fören Barnakademin
Jobbnummer
5686617
Fören Barnakademin / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Fören Barnakademin i Stockholm
ABOUT US:
Barnakademin has provided families in Stockholm with quality babysitting since 2008. We offer our customers creative child care in Swedish, but we also specialize in offering bilingual babysitters.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A PERSON WHO:
Loves spending time with kids; are responsible and reliable;
Have another occupation, for example, you are a student or has another part-time job;
Creative and social;
Looking for long term commitments (min. until June 2022)
Speak fluent Japanese as well as good English or Swedish
WHAT CAN WE OFFER YOU?
a part-time job in the afternoon 1-3 days per week between 15-19.00;
competitive salary. We offer a good start salary compared to our competitors;
detailed references. We make sure that each employee leaves with a written, full reference from their time with us;
close contact with us at the central office and with other babysitters;
liability and accident insurance;
fair employment terms.
Note. We always check your references and request a background check from the police.
Barnakademin helps a family with one child to find a nanny who can bring their child home from school/preschool and spend some quality time with them.
Kids: one kid who 5,5 years old
Working hours: 15.30-18.30
Start: April
Family lives: Sköndal
#jobbjustnu
The position is part-time and you can choose the days that suit you best.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Fören Barnakademin
Jobbnummer
5686617