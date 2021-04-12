Japanese speaking babysitter / Japansk talande barnvakt in Skönd - Fören Barnakademin - Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm

Fören Barnakademin / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-12ABOUT US:Barnakademin has provided families in Stockholm with quality babysitting since 2008. We offer our customers creative child care in Swedish, but we also specialize in offering bilingual babysitters.WE ARE LOOKING FOR A PERSON WHO:Loves spending time with kids; are responsible and reliable;Have another occupation, for example, you are a student or has another part-time job;Creative and social;Looking for long term commitments (min. until June 2022)Speak fluent Japanese as well as good English or SwedishWHAT CAN WE OFFER YOU?a part-time job in the afternoon 1-3 days per week between 15-19.00;competitive salary. We offer a good start salary compared to our competitors;detailed references. We make sure that each employee leaves with a written, full reference from their time with us;close contact with us at the central office and with other babysitters;liability and accident insurance;fair employment terms.Note. We always check your references and request a background check from the police.Barnakademin helps a family with one child to find a nanny who can bring their child home from school/preschool and spend some quality time with them.Kids: one kid who 5,5 years oldWorking hours: 15.30-18.30Start: AprilFamily lives: Sköndal#jobbjustnuThe position is part-time and you can choose the days that suit you best.2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12Fören Barnakademin5686617