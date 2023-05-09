Italian Speaking Indoor Sales Coordinator to an international company
About Bravura:
Bravura is a staffing and recruitment company for organizations that want to find Next Gen Professionals. We have lots of job opportunities, especially for you at the beginning of your career with 0-8 years of experience. Through us, you can work as a consultant or be recruited. Find your dream job - we help you succeed!
About the job:
In this recruitment, the company uses Bravura as a recruitment partner, you will be employed directly by the company.
About the company:
This is a position where the company's name is not given. You will get further information along the recruitment process. The company is a well-known international company on a global market. They have a strong focus on sustainability and here you are given the possibility to be a part of the next step in their growth journey.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As Indoor Sales Coordinator your main responsibility is to provide excellent customer service on a high professional level, from customer order to delivery and invoicing. The main goal is to deliver according to the customer promise, meanwhile providing professional and proactive service. You're responsible for the order during the whole process from order receipt to delivery. This includes coordinating inventory planning and domestic delivery planning from external terminals. The job requires a good attention to details and a thorough understanding of risks in supply chain to pro-actively mitigate those risks.
In the position you are the customers point of contact meanwhile acting and coordinating internally with supply chain colleagues and other stakeholders within the company. Finally, you're also responsible for handle claims and export documents, including goods inspections to support our customer's import process.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Minimum 1 year work experience in a customer-related position
• Fluent in English and Italian, both in spoken and written
• Good knowledge in working within different IT-systems
• Bachelor's degree of Science/Business Administration is a merit
• Experience of supply chain or/and logistics is a merit
To thrive in this position, you have a strong drive to evolve within the area of customer service in combination of supply chain and logistics. You're motivated by learning new things meanwhile taking initiative to develop both yourself and the department further. Since you have a lot of interaction with customers and colleagues, you are a person with a natural commitment för building relationships with a service-oriented attitude. We believe that you work proactively with a problem-solving mindset in combination with a business focus to ensure win-win situations for the company as well as the costumers. We also believe that you can structure your work and be able to prioritize what's most important at the moment.
Other information:
Start: As agreed upon
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Salary: As agreed upon
