Italian Speaking Barnvakt/Babysitter - Stockholm 2-3/afternoons per week
2024-12-05
Solidum Sverige AB/Barnakademin has been providing families with high-quality childcare services since 2008. We offer creative childcare in Swedish and specialize in bilingual babysitting services.
Our Clients:
We work with families whose children are between 1 and 6 years old, requiring assistance with school pickups and babysitting 1 to 3 days per week.
Who We're Looking For:
• Part-time job seekers, ideally students with a passion for childcare
• Candidates who can dedicate at least one afternoon per week
• Responsible, creative individuals with strong social skills
• Candidates looking for a long-term commitment (minimum 6 months)
• Native/ Fluent Italian speakers, with good English or Swedish skills
About the Position:
• The family lives in Kungsholmen
• Has two kids 3 and 6 years old
• Help needed 2-3 afternoons per week for pickups and babysitting
• Working hours: around 15:00-18:00 or 16.00-19.00
• Flexibility to choose the days that work best for you
• If this specific family doesn't match your availability, you can still apply, and we'll find the perfect fit for you!
What We Offer:
• A dynamic part-time role (3-10 hours per week), with potential to work with multiple families
• Competitive starting salary (starting from 140 kr/hour)
• Comprehensive written references upon completing your time with us
• Close contact and support from our central office and a great community of fellow babysitters
Commitment:
We prioritize building long-term relationships and seek candidates who are available for 6-12 months.
Apply Today!
If you feel like you're the right fit for this role, apply now in either English or Swedish. We look forward to welcoming you to the Barnakademin family!
