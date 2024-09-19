IT Technician (Ubuntu) to global company in Gothenburg
2024-09-19
About the Role
We are currently looking for an experienced, driven, and self-sufficient individual for an exciting consulting assignment with our global client in Gothenburg. In this role, you will act as third-line support and assist developers by managing computers running Ubuntu. Your tasks will include the installation and maintenance of operating systems and applications.
Managing computers running Ubuntu will Include:
• Act as third line support
• Automation of operating system installations
• Packaging software and distribute to computers
• Deploy software updates for operating system and applications
• Deploy configurations to be compliant with security policies
• Provide inventory information to asset management system
• Support first- and second-line support to be able to help customers in an efficient way by writing knowledge base articles and educate support personnel when needed
• Support in discussions with hardware suppliers
Management tools
Ubuntu clients, around 50, are managed by:
• Canonical Landscape for software and script distribution
• PXE + Ansible/AWX for operating system installation
• Ansible/AWX for automation
Administrative tools
• Ivanti for service requests, knowledge base, incident, and asset management
• Atlassian Jira for specific requests (such as application packaging)
• Microsoft 365
This is a consulting assignment where you will be employed by Adecco but will work at our client's location. Initially, the assignment is for 6 months with the possibility of extension. The desired start date is November 1st.
About You
We are looking for someone with at least 5 years of experience in similar areas. You have previously worked as third-line support and have good experience with Ubuntu, enabling you to handle complex problems and challenges effectively. As a person, you are self-sufficient and take initiative in your work area, contributing to a proactive work environment. Collaboration with other colleagues and teams will be a natural part of your daily routine, so good communication and teamwork skills are essential. It is also a plus if you have a development background, which could add further dimensions to your work and contribute to effective solutions. Your ability to understand both support and development aspects will be valuable in this role.
To succeed in this position, we expect you to meet the following qualifications:
• At least 5 years of work experience in a relevant field
• Experience working with Ubuntu
• Experience as a third-line support technician
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written, as the client's corporate language is English
• Knowledge of ITIL
• Canonical Landscape
• PXE + Ansible/AWX
• Ivanti
• Atlassian Jira
• Microsoft 365
About Adecco
Adecco is the world's largest recruitment and staffing company. In Sweden, we are present in about 50 locations and have 5,000 employees. Our size enables us to serve clients in various industries, and employment as a consultant with us often leads to an expanded social and professional network. At Adecco Tech, we strive to be the obvious choice for our consultants and to lead the way to the best jobs.
Contact Information
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter:
Beatrice Arvidsson via Beatrice.Arvidsson@adecco.se
If your inquiry concerns registration, please contact Adecco 's Candidate Support at info@adecco.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email; kindly apply on our website.
