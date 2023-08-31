IT Support Technician
2023-08-31
För kunds räkning söker vi nu:
Consilium Safety Group is a world-leading solution provider of fire and gas safety technologies for the marine, energy, transport and building sectors. By combining safety expertise with intelligent detection, the company contributes to protecting lives, values, and the planet through technology. What started in 1912 is today an international company driven by innovation. Consilium Safety Group is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has more than 55 offices, covering all time zones, and strives to be a great place to grow. With a market leading position, robustness, and pioneer thinking - we are now on our journey to transform and shape the future of the industry, by becoming #1 in SafetyTech.
We are now looking for an experienced and hands on IT Support Technician to join our IT team in Gothenburg. The position is office based from our headquarter at Salsmästaregatan 21, Hisings Backa.
In this role, you will be the 1st & 2nd Line Support Technician at our internal IT Service Desk. You will play a crucial part in providing exceptional technical assistance as you handle incidents and service requests through our streamlined ITSM system, Jira, and via phone communication. Your responsibilities will encompass categorizing, prioritizing, and effectively troubleshooting issues. When deemed necessary, you will also escalate matters to other teams. Furthermore, you will also provide technical assistance though documenting solutions and crafting knowledge-based articles, playing an active role as the go-to resource for your colleagues. Your work hours will be 8:00-17:00.
A service-oriented approach is key in this role- being composed, attentive, and accommodating. The ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously is an important, as well as collaborating seamlessly with others, problem-solving and fostering positive outcomes even in challenging situations. Adaptability to evolving directions and objectives, coupled with a commitment to continuous development will help you excel in this role.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you have:
Relevant experience and multiple years of experience within Tech Support.
Basic knowledge of Active Directory (AD), Office 365, and Exchange.
Experience with PC hardware and software, telephony, and other technologies.
Knowledge in Azure/Cloud and SharePoint, and experience in networking, telephony, and Microsoft applications.
On a personal level, you are a quality-conscious, flexible, and detail-oriented individual who takes responsibility for your work. You have a natural inclination to assist others, coupled with your result-oriented commitment to delivering effective solutions. Furthermore, we believe that you have a clear and articulate way of communicating and you are fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
About us
Since the company was founded, the company's main goal has been the same - to save lives. We strive to be a Great place to grow, and we are driven forward by our core values 'I take responsibility - I take initiative,' 'We deliver' and 'One global team.' Our corporate culture is characterized by warm and family atmosphere where the individual can be in focus. If this sounds like your next place to grow - connect with us and apply today!
Application and contact
