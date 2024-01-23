IT Support Specialist to company in the retail industry!
If you have a background in IT support/service desk and aspire to advance your career in a team that deals with cutting-edge technology, there's an opening for you to step into the role of IT Support Specialist with one of our clients. Joining their global IT service desk, you'll assume a diverse and expansive role. Does this pique your interest? We invite you to submit your application!
Our client understands the challenges that retail companies have and will face in the future. They collaborate with some of the leading retailers in the market to constantly embrace new technology and stay ahead. The goal is always to improve efficiency and deliver a world-class customer experience for their clients' customers.
As an IT Support Specialist, you'll join a team of four individuals highly skilled in diverse IT domains. Within this dynamic environment, you'll have the chance to cultivate and acquire new skills collaboratively with the team, facing challenges in unfamiliar domains. The team collaborates closely with the Security team, offering you an opportunity to gain insights into constructing a resilient infrastructure.
Work tasks
• On-site physical IT support at the office, both for the staff and for managing IT equipment in areas such as conference rooms
• Participate and, over time, take the lead in developing and enhancing how global IT support is managed through automation, workflows, and processes
You who:
• Have experience working in IT support, with knowledge in areas such as troubleshooting and managing a service desk.
• Have a post-secondary education in IT
• Possess excellent English language skills, both spoken and written, as you will be part of an international team.
It is considered advantageous if you have a hobby or interest in exploring and learning more advanced aspects, such as Azure, alongside your professional experience.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
As a team-oriented individual, you value the social dimensions of office work. You possess a service-oriented and down-to-earth attitude. Additionally, you exhibit a problem-solving and solution-focused mindset, flourishing in an environment that requires initiative and self-driven progress. Having an inclination towards automation and enhancing workflows intelligently is considered an added advantage
