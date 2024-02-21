IT Support Specialist (On-Site at our HQ in Stockholm)
Would you like to be part of a high performing IT team that works with cutting edge technology where you will be the backbone of the company's IT infrastructure?
In the role as IT Support Specialist, you'll be stationed at our headquarter based in Stockholm. You'll be responsible for the global IT service desk for all of the company's users and handling the on-site support of our Stockholm office but also be challenged with tasks and projects that improve and develop IT functionality, services and infrastructure.
We are currently a team of 4 people with a very high level of expertise in different IT areas so you will be able to learn and develop your skills together with the team and be challenged to areas that might be new to you. It's important that you feel comfortable in working both with the team and independently, taking ownership of your personal service areas and taking initiative is crucial for both thriving in this role and developing yourself to a strong player in the Extenda Retail IT department. The IT team is working very closely with our Security team and here you will also be able to work and learn best practices of building a strong infrastructure that our users can rely on which is compliant to ISO27001.
How will your first 3-6 months look like?
The first months will have a focus on the IT service desk where you will get a big range of tasks such as maintaining and managing functions in the Stockholm office like conference rooms, digital screens, devices and be the local physical IT support for the staff. Over time take lead into developing and and improving how the global IT service desk is managed through automations, workflows and processes.
We put great effort into improving and keeping the company secure in any way possible. Once you get more comfortable with working in the team and build up expertise you will be able to join and lead technical troubleshooting, development and implementation of various IT services or functions that the company is in need of, specifically in Microsoft Azure with services like Intune, Entra ID, Google Workspace and Atlassian Cloud.
Getting an idea of our current tech stack
You will have the opportunity to work with, among other things, Active Directory, Google Workspace, Office 365, Windows / Linux OS, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Cloud, Atlassian Cloud, Lucidchart, Powershell, Intune, Fortinet network products and Slack.
Who you are
We are looking for someone who we can build on and help move into a higher level of expertise. At Extenda Retail you come across a very broad working environment with different tech landscapes that promote innovation, learning and developing. To succeed in this role you need:
2+ years of experience with IT technologies and IT support.
Be familiar with some of the platforms and softwares that resides in our environment (see tech stack above) .
Previous experience of troubleshooting and managing a service desk.
In addition we also think that you:
Have a problem solving and solution oriented approach.
Thrive in taking initiatives.
Are a team player that enjoys the social part of working in an office environment.
