IT Specialist- Online Platform and Product Database for Medical Devices
2024-10-30
Adora Holding AB is seeking to hire a new employee as an IT-specialist to work with an external customer's online platform, which is used to showcase and market medical devices and consumables from Chinese manufacturers to customers in Europe. The role involves database maintenance, system integration, technical support, and contributing to the continuous development of the platform. Frequent trips to China are required to support manufacturers and facilitate collaboration.
Responsibilities:
Maintain and update the customer's online platform with product data and technical information
Ensure smooth operation of the platform for both suppliers and customers
Collaborate with Chinese manufacturers to optimize their product presentations
Provide technical support to platform users
Conduct frequent trips to China to support manufacturers and strengthen cooperation
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in IT or technology
Experience in database administration, system integration, and technical support
Fluent in Chinese with a good understanding of Chinese business culture
Ability to work effectively in a team and build relationships between suppliers and customers
Willingness to conduct frequent trips to China
2024-11-29
