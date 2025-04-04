IT Risk Project Assistant - Drive Success at a Leading Bank!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a proactive problem-solver with a strong background in technology and project management? Do you thrive in fast-paced environments where execution and delivery are key? If so, we want YOU to help lead and drive an important information security project for a major bank!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an IT Risk Project Assistant, you will play a key role in driving the execution of a critical information security project. You'll start by understanding the project scope, identifying key stakeholders, and managing effective communication to ensure alignment. Working closely with project PMOs and workstream leads, you will provide input on resources, contribute to deliverables, and help develop and track timelines. You will have oversight of the project's progress and financials, ensuring that everything stays on track.
Additionally, you'll be responsible for creating and managing project plans, handling escalations, and proactively solving problems to prevent delays. Your ability to engage with stakeholders, take initiative, and navigate challenges will be essential to the success of this project.
You are offered
• A unique opportunity to contribute to a major bank's information security initiative in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. This is a consultant assignment until December 2025, giving you the chance to apply your expertise in project management and IT risk while working alongside experienced professionals. You'll gain valuable experience in stakeholder management, financial oversight, and project execution, all while making a meaningful impact on a critical security project.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Technology & Project Management Experience - Background in IT, security, risk, or compliance
• Project Leadership Skills - Previous experience within a project of similar kind is preferred
• Technical Risk & Compliance Knowledge - Strong understanding of IT risk frameworks is a plus
• Strong PowerPoint & Excel Skills - Ability to present insights clearly and effectively
• Execution-Focused & Solution-Oriented - You take ownership, work independently, and meet changing deadlines
• English speaking and written
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Proactive
• Adaptable
• Analytical and solution-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15111607". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9265121