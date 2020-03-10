IT Management, Project Management and IT Strategy Consultants - Netlight Consulting AB (Publ) - Datajobb i Stockholm
IT Management, Project Management and IT Strategy Consultants
Netlight Consulting AB (Publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm
2020-03-10
* Netlight is network organized and technology/product independent which means you will be able to work in many areas and industries, always focusing on your development
Competence development is core and realized through a culture of knowledge sharing, feedback and mentorship
Engagements where IT is business critical and edge
An international working environment
Fixed competitive salary and team based bonus
Qualifications:
Minimum Qualifications
BSc or MSc Degree
Location (one of the following):
Stockholm, Oslo, Munich, Helsinki, Berlin, Hamburg, Zürich
Fluent speaker: Swedish (Stockholm), Norwegian (Oslo), German (Munich/Berlin/Hamburg), Finnish(Helsinki) since we are located in thoes coutries.
Verbal and written fluency in English
Project related experience in IT
1-7 years of relevant work experience
Preferred Qualifications
MSc preferably in Technology
Proven Track-record from previous positions (e.g. recognized achievements & deliveries)
Company Description:
Netlight Consulting is a value driven IT-consultancy Company destined to facilitate and innovate the IT- business. We are one of the most expansive and successful companies in Europe with offices in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany and Zürich employing more than 800 talented individuals. Our aim is to continue the expansion throughout Europe.
Our success is based on three core values; Competence, Creativity and Business Sense. We use these values in everything we do. The combination of technical expertise and business sense means that higher quality, efficiency and innovation are delivered to our clients. Today we work with some of the greatest companies in media, banking/finance, games/gambling, payment, retail, public sector, manufacturing and telecom. Competence fields range from e.g. IT management, IT strategy and IT project management to system development within java, .NET, C#, open source, big data, php, javascript, front-end, back-end, web and mobile development.
Job Description:
As a Project Manager/IT Strategy-/IT management consultant at Netlight you will collaborate with top talented colleagues together with market leading customers. Project Management, IT-management and IT-Strategy at Netlight means that you will be involved in solving complex business critical challenges, which demands excellence in innovative thinking and collaboration. As Netlight always focuses on finding the best possible solutions we are also product independent, and having an interest in growing your competence around different industries, technologies and business will bring added value to the engagements.
You will be working in an international networking organization by which you will have access to knowledge from Netlight all across Europe. We work with e.g., IT management, IT strategy, IT project management, business intelligence, integration, enterprise architecture, system development/programming and Big Data.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-27
Adress
Netlight Consulting AB (Publ)
Regeringsgatan 25
11153 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5141284
