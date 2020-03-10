IT Management, Project Management and IT Strategy Consultants - Netlight Consulting AB (Publ) - Datajobb i Stockholm

Netlight Consulting AB (Publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm2020-03-10* Netlight is network organized and technology/product independent which means you will be able to work in many areas and industries, always focusing on your developmentCompetence development is core and realized through a culture of knowledge sharing, feedback and mentorshipEngagements where IT is business critical and edgeAn international working environmentFixed competitive salary and team based bonusQualifications:Minimum QualificationsBSc or MSc DegreeLocation (one of the following):Stockholm, Oslo, Munich, Helsinki, Berlin, Hamburg, ZürichFluent speaker: Swedish (Stockholm), Norwegian (Oslo), German (Munich/Berlin/Hamburg), Finnish(Helsinki) since we are located in thoes coutries.Verbal and written fluency in EnglishProject related experience in IT1-7 years of relevant work experiencePreferred QualificationsMSc preferably in TechnologyProven Track-record from previous positions (e.g. recognized achievements & deliveries)Company Description:Netlight Consulting is a value driven IT-consultancy Company destined to facilitate and innovate the IT- business. We are one of the most expansive and successful companies in Europe with offices in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany and Zürich employing more than 800 talented individuals. Our aim is to continue the expansion throughout Europe.Our success is based on three core values; Competence, Creativity and Business Sense. We use these values in everything we do. The combination of technical expertise and business sense means that higher quality, efficiency and innovation are delivered to our clients. Today we work with some of the greatest companies in media, banking/finance, games/gambling, payment, retail, public sector, manufacturing and telecom. Competence fields range from e.g. IT management, IT strategy and IT project management to system development within java, .NET, C#, open source, big data, php, javascript, front-end, back-end, web and mobile development.Job Description:As a Project Manager/IT Strategy-/IT management consultant at Netlight you will collaborate with top talented colleagues together with market leading customers. Project Management, IT-management and IT-Strategy at Netlight means that you will be involved in solving complex business critical challenges, which demands excellence in innovative thinking and collaboration. As Netlight always focuses on finding the best possible solutions we are also product independent, and having an interest in growing your competence around different industries, technologies and business will bring added value to the engagements.You will be working in an international networking organization by which you will have access to knowledge from Netlight all across Europe. We work with e.g., IT management, IT strategy, IT project management, business intelligence, integration, enterprise architecture, system development/programming and Big Data.2020-03-10Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-27Netlight Consulting AB (Publ)Regeringsgatan 2511153 STOCKHOLM5141284