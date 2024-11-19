IT Infrastructure Specialist to big bank in Stockholm!
Are you a solution-oriented IT specialist with a passion for automation and cloud solutions? Do you want to be part of a productive team at the forefront of technology? We are looking for an IT Infrastructure Specialist for a long-term assignment.
Apply now, we are working with an ongoing selection due to an urgent need at the client.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will be a key player in the banks Everything as Code team who is responsible for building and supporting automated solutions for cloud environments. The team works with Terraform-based tools for Infrastructure as Code (IaC), managing a high-volume platform that maintain hundreds of applications. Here, you will have the opportunity to grow in an advanced technical environment, working across both on-prem and cloud solutions. This role is ideal for someone who can take on significant responsibility early in the role and has a strong understanding of the bigger picture within large-scale enterprise solutions and are eager to work with automation.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a global team of experts and learn from senior colleagues, as well as increase your skills within automation.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance with remote work and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role is focused on building, deploying, and managing software infrastructure through CI/CD pipelines, automation tools, and container management systems. Therefore we are looking for you who have strong skills in Ansible, general knowledge and experience in automation and have experience from scripting and pipelines.
Everything as Code team support the bank with the capability to build private and public cloud solutions with infrastructure as code approach. The team is responsible for Terraform that is part of the clients DevOps platform. The assignment is to build and support automation solutions around the platform.
• Develop and maintain automation solutions for private and public clouds.
• Configure and manage Linux servers and security tools.
• Work with CI/CD pipelines and API integration.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / InformationTechnology
• Fluent in English in both writing and speaking.
• Has a Swedish citizenship or a valid long term work permit to start the position immediately, the position is in Stockholm so you need to be located here due to the policy to work at the office a couple of days a week.
• Strong knowledge of Git, including PR management, code review, and branching models.
• Experience with API management and CI/CD processes.
• Proficiency in Bash scripting and troubleshooting.
• Experience with Ansible,
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with Jenkins, Terraform, Kubernetes and Python
• Experience from the bank industry
• Fluent in a Nordic language such as Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or Finnish due to your team being located in the Nordic.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
