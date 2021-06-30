IT Consultant, Developer - Netlight Consulting AB (Publ) - Datajobb i Stockholm

Netlight is a network organized and technology/product independent which means you will be able to work in many areas and industries, always focusing on your development. Competence development is core and realized through a culture of knowledge sharing, feedback and mentorship. Engagements where IT is business critical and edge. An international working environment. Fixed competitive salary and team based bonusApplication ProcessWe work continuously with finding the best talents on the market and have a dedicated TalentSearch team in each office. Your application will be reviewed and we will get in touch within 2weeks if we find that your profile matches our requirements. Apply by e-mail and attach your CV and a cover letter. Before applying, carefully read through qualifications below.Minimum QualificationsBSc Degree in TechnologyLocation (one of the following): Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Zurich, CopenhagenVerbal and written fluency in EnglishProject experience in one of the fields mentioned in the job descriptionPassion and potential to learn and growPreferred QualificationsMSc preferably in TechnologyNative/fluent speaker: Finnish (Helsinki), Swedish (Stockholm), Norwegian (Oslo), German(Munich/Berlin/Hamburg/Zurich), Danish (Copenhagen) since we are located in thoes coutries. To our clients its importat to know local language to be able to deliver value, since much work is about local content. To global clients local language is not that important.Proven Track-record from previous positions (e.g. recognized achievements & deliveries)IndustryInformation Technology and Services, Computer Software, and InternetNetlight Consulting is looking for professionals with high ambitions and the potential tobecome our next top consultants.Job descriptionAs a consultant at Netlight you will collaborate with top talented colleagues together with marketleading clients. A Netlight consultant works with solving complex business criticalchallenges which demand excellence in innovative thinking and teamwork.You will be working in an international networking organization and will have access toknowledge from Netlight's consultants all across Europe. Projects range within fieldssuch as Mobile development, Frontend development, Backenddevelopment, Architecture, Business Intelligence, Data Science, Data analytics, MachineLearning, DevOps, Test Automation, Agile coaching, Project management, ProductOwnership, UX-/UI-/Interaction design and IT strategy.IndustryInformation Technology and Services, Computer Software, and InternetExperienceAssociateJob functionInformation Technology, Consulting2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-19