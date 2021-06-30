IT Consultant, Developer - Netlight Consulting AB (Publ) - Datajobb i Stockholm
IT Consultant, Developer
Netlight Consulting AB (Publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
Netlight is a network organized and technology/product independent which means you will be able to work in many areas and industries, always focusing on your development. Competence development is core and realized through a culture of knowledge sharing, feedback and mentorship. Engagements where IT is business critical and edge. An international working environment. Fixed competitive salary and team based bonus
Application Process
We work continuously with finding the best talents on the market and have a dedicated Talent
Search team in each office. Your application will be reviewed and we will get in touch within 2
weeks if we find that your profile matches our requirements. Apply by e-mail and attach your CV and a cover letter. Before applying, carefully read through qualifications below.
Minimum Qualifications
BSc Degree in Technology
Location (one of the following): Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Zurich, Copenhagen
Verbal and written fluency in English
Project experience in one of the fields mentioned in the job description
Passion and potential to learn and grow
Preferred Qualifications
MSc preferably in Technology
Native/fluent speaker: Finnish (Helsinki), Swedish (Stockholm), Norwegian (Oslo), German
(Munich/Berlin/Hamburg/Zurich), Danish (Copenhagen) since we are located in thoes coutries. To our clients its importat to know local language to be able to deliver value, since much work is about local content. To global clients local language is not that important.
Proven Track-record from previous positions (e.g. recognized achievements & deliveries)
Industry
Information Technology and Services, Computer Software, and Internet
Netlight Consulting is looking for professionals with high ambitions and the potential to
become our next top consultants.
Job description
As a consultant at Netlight you will collaborate with top talented colleagues together with market
leading clients. A Netlight consultant works with solving complex business critical
challenges which demand excellence in innovative thinking and teamwork.
You will be working in an international networking organization and will have access to
knowledge from Netlight's consultants all across Europe. Projects range within fields
such as Mobile development, Frontend development, Backend
development, Architecture, Business Intelligence, Data Science, Data analytics, Machine
Learning, DevOps, Test Automation, Agile coaching, Project management, Product
Ownership, UX-/UI-/Interaction design and IT strategy.
Industry
Information Technology and Services, Computer Software, and Internet
Experience
Associate
Job function
Information Technology, Consulting
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Netlight Consulting AB (publ)
Regeringsgatan 25 11TR
11153 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5838994
