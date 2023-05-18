IT Business Analyst-Insurance Domain(Non-Life)-Stockholm
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2023-05-18
The current team are working in an Agile, SAFe development environment. The team is made up of developers, testers and a shared services team to support the environments. As a Business Analyst, you will be working closely with customer SMEs and end users to understand the business AS-IS process, concerns and gaps and come up with solution and propose TO-BE process to help improve the overall experience. You also need to create requirement artifacts like FSD, NFSD, Traceability matrix and work with the developers and testers and clarify the requirements, review the test scenarios, and validate them, participate during UAT.
Job Description
Candidate having strong knowledge and experience in Insurance Domain (P&C or Auto) specific to Commercial Lines and Personal Lines with good understanding of Insurance concepts and work streams-Billing, Claims, Policy.
Experience with Sweden Insurance market will be preferred.
Hands on experience in developing insurance solution using COTS Product
Leading Workshop and Requirement as well as Discussion with Customer
Should have good communication skills and good analytical skills and Swedish Language.
Overall experience in analyzing, understanding, developing and deploying the insurance solution.
Experience on Agile and SAFe methodologies.
Why Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. Så ansöker du
