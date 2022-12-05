IT Business Analyst-Insurance Domain(Life and Pension)-Stockholm
Role - Consultant / Sr Consultant
Technology - Business Analyst/Insurance/Life & Pension
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Business Unit - HILDCG
Job Description
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
The current team are working in an Agile, SAFe development environment. The team is made up of developers, testers and a shared services team to support the environments. As a Business Analyst, you will be working closely with customer SMEs and end users to understand the business AS-IS process, concerns and gaps and come up with solution and propose TO-BE process to help improve the overall experience. You also need to create requirement artifacts like FSD, NFSD, Traceability matrix and work with the developers and testers and clarify the requirements, review the test scenarios, and validate them, participate during UAT.
Job Description
* Candidate having strong knowledge and experience in Insurance Domain (Life & Pension) specific to with good understanding of Insurance concepts and work streams-Billing, Claims, Policy.
* Experience with Sweden Insurance market P&C.
* Hands on experience in developing insurance solution using COTS Product
* Leading Workshop and Requirement as well as Discussion with Customer
* Should have good communication skills and good analytical skills and Swedish Language.
* Overall experience in analyzing, understanding, developing and deploying the insurance solution.
* Experience on Agile and SAFe methodologies.
Why Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
